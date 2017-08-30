People Rally To Help 3YO Who Held On To Her Drowning Mother In Texas

“When the baby was found, the baby was clinging to her,” said Officer Carol Riley of the Beaumont PD. “The mother did the best she could to keep her child up over the water.”

People from all over the country are coming together to help Jordyn Grace, the 3-year-old girl who was rescued as she held on to her mother’s unresponsive body in rising floodwaters in Beaumont, Texas.

Collette Sulcer, a surgical nurse, and her daughter Jordyn were reportedly in her car when it got submerged. She tried to escape but got swept away into a canal.

Rescue teams spotted a small pink backpack, which little Jordyn was wearing at the time, and when they approached it they found the child clutching her mother, who had died.

"They were in the water for quite some time,” said Officer Carol Riley, a spokesperson for the Beaumont Police Department, according to BuzzFeed. “When the baby was found, the baby was clinging to her. The mother did the best she could to keep her child up over the water.”

After news of Grace’s rescue made headlines, Michael Skolnik, a resident of Brooklyn, New York, created a GoFundMe account for Jordyn Grace.

I’m not going to sleep until we raise $50,000. I know we can do it. You are wonderful. Generous. Compassionate. PLS! https://t.co/fOXXDAbESn — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) August 31, 2017

“This story has broken my heart and I feel we have to do something for this little girl,” he wrote. “I don't know this young girl or her family, but I feel the necessity to help them out during these very difficult times. I will make sure the 100% of all money donated with go to Jordyn's education and support. As someone who has given my entire life to social causes, I cannot sleep until we do something for this little girl. As a father, my heart is broken. Please join me in supporting this girl's future.”

Michael is experienced in these matters and will help set up a trust for the child. This story is tragic; give if u can. X zb https://t.co/hr6gM088oY — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) August 31, 2017

Goal of $10k was set & in just over two hours its at $50k. Truly amazed at the good that can happen amongst tragedy! Praying for the family https://t.co/gzQPFNMjam — Maggie ??? (@maggsybogues) August 31, 2017

The campaignsurpassed $61,703 of the $100k goal in just six hours.

As Hurricane Harvey moves into Louisiana, it has left behind a trail of death and destruction with at least 35 people dead and 17 missing.

