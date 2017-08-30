© Reuters

People Rally To Help 3YO Who Held On To Her Drowning Mother In Texas

by
Fatimah Mazhar
“When the baby was found, the baby was clinging to her,” said Officer Carol Riley of the Beaumont PD. “The mother did the best she could to keep her child up over the water.”

Houston

People from all over the country are coming together to help Jordyn Grace, the 3-year-old girl who was rescued as she held on to her mother’s unresponsive body in rising floodwaters in Beaumont, Texas.

Collette Sulcer, a surgical nurse, and her daughter Jordyn were reportedly in her car when it got submerged. She tried to escape but got swept away into a canal.

Rescue teams spotted a small pink backpack, which little Jordyn was wearing at the time, and when they approached it they found the child clutching her mother, who had died.

"They were in the water for quite some time,” said Officer Carol Riley, a spokesperson for the Beaumont Police Department, according to BuzzFeed. “When the baby was found, the baby was clinging to her. The mother did the best she could to keep her child up over the water.”

After news of Grace’s rescue made headlines, Michael Skolnik, a resident of Brooklyn, New York, created a GoFundMe account for Jordyn Grace.

Read More
Trump Went To Texas And Didn’t Visit A Single Hurricane Harvey Victim

 

“This story has broken my heart and I feel we have to do something for this little girl,” he wrote.I don't know this young girl or her family, but I feel the necessity to help them out during these very difficult times. I will make sure the 100% of all money donated with go to Jordyn's education and support. As someone who has given my entire life to social causes, I cannot sleep until we do something for this little girl. As a father, my heart is broken.  Please join me in supporting this girl's future.”

 

 

The campaignsurpassed $61,703 of the $100k goal in just six hours.

As Hurricane Harvey moves into Louisiana, it has left behind a trail of death and destruction with at least 35 people dead and 17 missing.

Read More
This Is Not The Ocean. This Was A Highway In Texas Before Harvey

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters

Tags:
flood flooding harvey houston hurricane hurricane harvey hurricane survivors hurricane victims jordyn grace jordyn grace gofundme news rally united states
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.