Trump’s Treasury Nominee Falsely Claims He Has Darmouth Degree

Joseph Otting reportedly lied on his resume stating he holds a degree from the “School of Credit and Financial Management at Dartmouth College.”

Once again, one of President Donald Trump’s nominees has landed in hot water for reportedly lying – that too about his degrees.

Joseph Otting, Trump’s nominee for the U.S. Treasury’s Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, apparently claimed that he holds degree from the “School of Credit and Financial Management at Dartmouth College.” However, reports suggest this isn’t true.

Interestingly, Dartmouth doesn’t even have a school of credit and financial management, nor has any college by that name associated with the Ivy League school. There was only one four-week certificate program from the “School of Credit and Financial Management” associated with Dartmouth provided by National Association of Credit Management, but this too was not a full-fledged degree and in fact, was merely a short course.

Therefore, Otting only has a Bachelor’s degree and if nominated, he will be the U.S. comptroller in decades to not possess an advanced degree.

It is important to note that the degree was included in a biography of Otting released by the White House, when Trump announced his nomination. Moreover, it was also part of a biography in 2015 when Otting gave a speech at a Hope Global Forums conference and also in a 2014 announcement when he was elected chair of the California Chamber of Commerce board of directors.

“Records from the program, which is run for two weeks each year by the National Association of Credit Management, confirm that Otting graduated in 1992 when he was a mid-level manager at Union Bank in Beverly Hills, California,” wrote Bloomberg of Otting’s so called “degree.”

Now, although the White House has confirmed all the above information to be true, it has denied that Otting misrepresented himself.

This is not the first time a member of the Trump admin has come into the limelight for lying about his credentials or plagiarizing work. Just last month, news that Sheriff David Clarke of Milwaukee had plagarized parts of his thesis made rounds on the internet. Apparently, he had taken lengthy portions of his thesis from other peoples work, and also credited them in footnotes, but he did not put quotation marks specifying that he is taking the words verbatim.

Needless to say, such behavior from people occupying significant positions in the government is absolutely unacceptable. It is about time members and aspiring members of the Trump administration were honest about their credentials and eligibility to occupy a certain position.