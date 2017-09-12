Katy Tur Recalls The Cringeworthy Moment Trump Kissed Her On Set

“Before I know what’s happening, his hands are on my shoulders and his lips are on my cheek. My eyes widen. My body freezes. My heart stops.”

President Donald Trump is not the most gentlemanly president to ever grace the Oval Office, in fact, if his leaked audio tape and all the sexual harassment allegations against him are any indication, he is probably one of the most sexist and misogynistic men to ever be elected to the highest office in the nation.

NBC News correspondent Katy Tur, the same journalist Trump infamously singled out at one of his rallied and referred to as “Little Katy, third-rate journalist,” has written a memoir “Unbelievable: My Front-Row Seat to the Craziest Campaign in American History,” documenting her time covering Trump and his contentious election campaign.

“If he reads this, he might actually like it,” Tur wrote. “It conveys early on that I said he had a better chance of winning than a lot of people gave him credit for.”

In her book, to come out the same day as former president nominee Hillary Clinton’s memoir, Tur also recalled a cringeworthy moment during one of Trump’s appearances on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” with Joe Scarborough.

Apparently, the former reality TV star, who once bragged about molesting and groping women without their consent, placed an unwelcomed kiss on Tur’s cheek – leaving her shocked.

“Before I know what's happening, his hands are on my shoulders and his lips are on my cheek,” the 33-year-old wrote. “My eyes widen. My body freezes. My heart stops.”

The next thing to cross her mind was, “F***, I hope the cameras didn't see that. My bosses are never going to take me seriously. I didn't have time to duck!”

She also discussed the incident in an NPR interview.

"I was powerless. I just stood there frozen thinking, Oh my god, what is this man doing? He's not my friend. He's not my business partner,” Tur said. “He's not my social acquaintance. He's not a family member of mine. This is somebody I am covering. This is a presidential candidate, I am the reporter assigned on this beat—it just crosses a huge line. It's so unprofessional and so inappropriate given the circumstances."

The reporter recalled another moment from a 2015 interview where the business mogul told her, “You'll never be president!”

The journalist recalled thinking, “Neither will you.”

Talk about irony.

Meanwhile, this is what Trump recently tweeted:

Fascinating to watch people writing books and major articles about me and yet they know nothing about me & have zero access. #FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2017

