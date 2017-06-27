© Reuters

DOJ Fraud Expert Quits Citing White House Hypocritical Practices

“Trying to hold companies to standards that our current administration is not living up to was creating a cognitive dissonance that I could not overcome.”

 

 

One of the Justice Department’s top corporate crime watchdogs has called quits — and her reason for resigning is the conduct of President Donald Trump and his administration.

Hui Chen, a former Pfizer and Microsoft lawyer and a federal prosecutor, was hired as a “full-time compliance expert” in the Justice Department’s Fraud Section in 2015. In a recent LinkedIn post, Chen revealed she asked for resignation on May 15 and officially ended her role on June 23, because of the nonexistent ethical conduct of the top management in the White House.

The crime expert wrote her conscience could no longer allow her to sit across companies and demand a standard of behavior that is not being pursued in the Trump administration.

“Trying to hold companies to standards that our current administration is not living up to was creating a cognitive dissonance that I could not overcome. To sit across the table from companies and question how committed they were to ethics and compliance felt not only hypocritical, but very much like shuffling the deck chair on the Titanic,” Chen wrote in her now-viral post.

The crime expert also expressed frustration over Trump administration’s questionable conducts.

“On my mind were the numerous lawsuits pending against the President of the United States for everything from violations of the Constitution to conflict of interest, the ongoing investigations of potentially treasonous conducts, and the investigators and prosecutors fired for their pursuits of principles and facts. Those are conducts I would not tolerate seeing in a company, yet I worked under an administration that engaged in exactly those conduct. I wanted no more part in it,” she continued.

As she was closing her career in the White House, Chen tweeted out numerous criticisms of the president and his team.

 

 

 

“I am not willing nor able to compartmentalize my values as an [ethics and compliance] professional, a citizen, and a human being,” she wrote on Twitter.

On July 2, Chen also announced she will be participating in the “March for Truth,” a protest calling for an independent investigation into the Trump administration’s alleged ties to the Kremlin.

“Yes, I am pro-truth, pro-democracy, and pro-earth, and will stand, march, and fight for these values," she wrote.

Chen explained in her post that she believes she can now bring about a positive change from working outside the government.

“To those ends, I will engage publicly through speaking, writing, and consulting, working with not only corporations interested in enhancing their ethics & compliance programs, but also with foreign and domestic government agencies to enhance their leadership in the markets,” she said. “I will also consider it my personal mission to participate in efforts to hold our elected representatives accountable and to protect our environment.” 

 

 

 

 

