JusticeForZainab: 7-Year-Old Child Raped Multiple Times, Murdered

The child's body was reportedly found "dumped in trash" in Kasur, the Pakistani city where over 280 children, aged between 10 and 15, were subjected to rape, for years.

What kind of a society are we living in????#RIP little angel #JusticeForZainab pic.twitter.com/nMlPtPWQN6 — Muniba Mazari (@muniba_mazari) January 10, 2018

In a horrifying case that has shocked the nation, a 7-year-old girl was reportedly raped multiple times in Kasur, Pakistan, before being murdered.

Passersby discovered the body of the minor, identified as Zainab, "dumped in trash" on Jan.9, according to the local newspaper The News International. She was kidnapped on Jan.5.

The child's uncle, Muhammad Adnan, filed a First Information Report (FIR) since her parents were not in the country when she went missing.

The Express Tribune, another local publication, reports CCTV footage showing the faces of Zainab's kidnappers is available. The police are investigating the incident. They have also released a sketch of at least one suspect.

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif addressed the case on Twitter, stating he has asked for a report from the Inspector General Punjab Police.

Just presided over a meeting of police & administration officials. Made it absolutely clear to them that lip service would not work. I want the culprits involved in this heinous crime behind the bars. Those failing in their duties will be proceeded against. Very painful incident! https://t.co/FFSBbNhtrr — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) January 10, 2018

Deeply pained about murder of a 8-year old girl in a child molestation case. Those societies that cannot protect its children are eternally condemned. Not going to rest till the perpetrators of this dastardly act are apprehended & given severest possible punishment under the law — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) January 10, 2018

Local Pakistani channel SAMAA TV reports two people have died in clashes between protesters and the police over Zainab's murder.

Kasur, which is situated in Punjab, Pakistan's most populous province, has been making national headlines in Pakistan, since 2015, following an exposé of a pedophile ring that abused and filmed hundreds of children for years.

From 2006-2014, the ring reportedly forced over 280 children, aged between 6 and 15, to perform lewd acts and videotaped them to sell footage on the internet and CDs worth Rs50 ($0.45). The abuse was allowed to continue due to complicity of law-enforcement.

In addition, parents of victims were allegedly consistently silenced after either blackmailing and/or coercing them into paying hundreds of thousands of rupees over threats of releasing the videos of abuse in public.

Over the past two years, several protests have broke out across Pakistan over the mishandling of the child abuse cases.

Hundreds of people attended Zainab's funeral, Pakistani media reported. Meanwhile, thousands took to social media, using the hashtag #justiceforzainab, to denounce the rape of the child, which is the latest case involving sexual abuse of children in the city.

I appeal and Request to the people of Qasoor that I am sure one of you knows that who’s this Rapist & Killer, Please be brave, come out & show us who’s him, I promise I will take care of your security & Everything ??

Retweet to find this Animal.#JusticeForZainab #Justice4Zainab pic.twitter.com/JSrla1qrBJ — Ihtisham ul Haq (@iihtishamm) January 10, 2018

Here is the sketch of beast who killed Zainab. Please spread as much as you can and help LEAs in reaching the culprit. #JusticeForZainab pic.twitter.com/qZ3aAiJNGO — Raza Mehdi (@SyedRezaMehdi) January 10, 2018

I can't believe a human can do such act. What kind of society we r becoming? Who ever did this sick act should be brought to justice as soon as possible #JusticeforZainab pic.twitter.com/FTydVYqxNT — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) January 10, 2018

Pain is huge... Words are short... But then, who needs the words ? Action is all needed ! #JusticeForZainab



Mere arrest of the culprit(s) won't be enough ! They must be punished to the law's extent ! Hope Punjab Govt won't boast of itself merely with the arrest ! — Gharidah Farooqi (@GFarooqi) January 10, 2018

First an innocent child is killed and then those demanding justice get fired upon by the police. This is what happens when you let punjab police murder innocent people in model town and no one is held accountable #JusticeForZainab — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) January 10, 2018

In this day and age where everything and everyone is scrutinised and shamed, why are we always unable to find Murderers & Rapists! We should not forget this!!!! The perpetrator should be burnt or hanged !!!!!! #JusticeForZainab — MAWRA HOCANE (@MawraHocane) January 10, 2018

