Kamala Harris Becomes The New Face Of 'Nevertheless, She Persisted'

During Wednesday's hearing, Sen. Kamala Harris was interrupted several times by her colleagues, prompting the internet to jump to her defense.

By the looks of it, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-California) may soon become the new face of the “nevertheless, she persisted” movement.

According to CNN, Harris was questioning Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein during Wednesday's Senate Intelligence Committee hearing, asking him whether he would give Special Counsel Robert Mueller full independence from the Department of Justice to pursue his investigation into the alleged ties between the President Donald Trump campaign and Russia.

After Rosenstein refrained from giving the senator a yes or no answer, she insisted. That's when Sen. John McCain (R-Arizona) interjected, telling Chairman Richard Burr (R-North Carolina) the witness “should be allowed to answer the question.” Rosenstein then discussed the potential dangers of giving Mueller full authority, which did not satisfy Harris.

“Are you willing or are you not willing to give him the authority to be fully independent of your ability, statutorily and legally, to fire him?” Harris asked once again.

As Rosenstein began to give yet another lengthy answer, she added: “Yes or no, sir?”

Burr then interrupted, asking Harris to suspend. “The chair is going to exercise its right to allow the witnesses to answer the question, and the committee is on notice to provide the witnesses the courtesy, which has not been extended all the way across. Extend the courtesy for questions to get answered,” he interjected.

Harris then answered, saying “Mr. Chairman, respectfully, I would point out that this witness has joked, as we all have, about his ability to filibuster.”

Burr interrupted Harris once again, saying she would suspend. Then, he turned to Rosenstein and asked him if he would like to answer the question.

After another long explanation, Harris then said, “[s]o, is that a no?” The witness refrained from elaborating.

On Twitter, many noticed the constant interruptions, promptly taking Harris' side.

They just treated Kamala Harris like a piece of trash — Matt Murphy (@MattMurph24) June 7, 2017

A white male GOP senator tells a female Senator to be quiet. Where have we heard that before?



Kamala Harris — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 7, 2017

Just now in the Intel hearing: A male GOP senator (Burr) tells a female Dem senator (Harris) to pipe down. Where have we seen this before? — Ed O'Keefe (@edatpost) June 7, 2017

Even Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) came to her colleague's rescue on the social media platform.

As we can all tell, Harris may be a newbie in Washington as a lawmaker, but her attitude sure proves she isn't going to take no for an answer — and why should she?