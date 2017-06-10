Man Spent 17 Years In Prison For A Crime Committed By His Doppelganger

"When I saw that picture, that made sense to me... Either you're gonna think they're the same person or you're gonna be like, these guys look so much alike."

A man has been freed from jail after serving 17 years in prison, that too for someone else.

Richard Anthony Jones has just been released from prison after serving a sentence for his doppelganger. In 1999, Jones was convicted of robbery in Kansas City, Missouri. Eye witnesses described the suspect to the police, and Jones, who matched the description, was then put behind bars.

But now, after nearly two decades in jail, authorities have realized that the robber was not actually Jones, but his doppelganger who lives in the same residential area and also has the same first name.

Man freed after 17 years in prison when his doppelganger w/ same name is discovered: https://t.co/00OY6DtdkE pic.twitter.com/jXc3wmEIZ7 — David Nelson (@DavidNelsonNews) June 10, 2017

Jones who innocently was serving his time in prison had repeatedly been informed by other inmates about a man who looked just like him. He then got in touch with the Midwest Innocence Project and the Paul E. Wilson Defender Project at the University of Kansas in 2015, and asked for their assistance to prove his innocence.

The investigation ended with the lawyer’s getting their hands on Jones’ doppleganger’s picture, and that’s when everyone could finally make sense of what had happened.

"When I saw that picture, that made sense to me... Either you're gonna think they're the same person or you're gonna be like, these guys look so much alike," Jones told the Kansas City Star.

The pictures of the two men were so similar that they couldn’t be told apart. Interestingly, investigators were able to track down his lookalike who is known as Ricky. But in court he testified against committing the robbery.

However, Jones has been released since there is no longer sufficient evidence to prove that he is the criminal.

The freed man who now looks forward to spending more time with his family said: “It’s been a rough ride … for a while, they didn’t understand, they just knew I wasn’t there. Everything else will just come together on its own when it’s meant to come together.”

A volunteer, Nicole Marie has set up a GoFundMe page to help Jones get a hold on life, and so far around $9,000 has been collected of a $15,000 goal.