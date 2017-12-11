© Sedgwick County Sherrif's Office/Reuters

'Crusaders' On Trial For Trying To Bomb Mosque Demand Pro-Trump Jurors

Fatimah Mazhar
The men allegedly belonged to a militia group call "the Crusaders." They plotted to bomb a mosque and an apartment complex home to a number of Somali immigrants.

Three Kansas men charged with trying to bomb a mosque and apartment building told a federal judge that exclusion of more politically conservative jurors was a violation of their rights.

Attorneys for the defendants, Gavin Wright, Patrick Stein, and Curtis Allen, have filed a motion, according to which their jurors will be picked from registered voters in Wichita instead of western Kansas.

Reason: There is a far more chance of voters in Wichita to be pro-Trump than western Kansas.

The three men were part of a militia group called “the Crusaders," which reportedly endorsed anti-government, anti-Muslim and anti-immigration beliefs.

They are accused of planning to use a weapon of mass destruction, a truck bomb, to blow up an apartment complex in western Kansas, where 120 people lived, including Muslim immigrants from Somalia.

They reportedly wanted to create a “bloodbath," the day after the Nov. 8 presidential election, thereby, igniting a "religious war" with Muslims.

"They would spare no one, not even babies," The Washington Post stated in its investigation of the alleged plot.

Defense attorneys stated in the motion the "case is uniquely political because much of the anticipated evidence will center around, and was in reaction to, the 2016 Presidential election."

The three men have pleaded guilty. The trial is set to begin on March 19.          

Meanwhile, Twitter wondered and debated over why three suspects on trial for bombing Muslims would want their jurors to be Trump supporters:

 

 

 

 

