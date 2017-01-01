Georgia Election Winner Karen Handel Doesn't Care About Human Rights

With Handel’s win, Democrats are 0 to 4 in congressional elections this year, having earlier lost races to fill vacant seats in Kansas and Montana.

Republican Karen Handel won a hotly contested Georgia congressional race after defeating Jon Ossoff. The race was widely seen as a referendum on President Donald Trump. With two-thirds of the vote tallied, Handel led by 53 percent to 47 percent.

Handel, the new member of the House of Representatives will replace Tom Price who earlier this year became President Donald Trump’s secretary of Health and Human Services.

Here’s a look at where the Republican stands on some key human rights issues.

1.Handel is pro-life and supports defunding Planned Parenthood

“I am Pro-life and believe that life begins at conception. We have made significant strides in fostering a Pro-life culture. Still, more must be done. I am proud to be the only candidate in this race to be endorsed by Susan B. Anthony List, and I am also certified by the Georgia Life Alliance,” states her campaign website.

She is in favor of repealing Obamacare

She calls it single biggest intrusion on Americans’ lives in decades.

“Healthcare costs and insurance premiums have skyrocketed. Obamacare must be repealed and replaced with market-based, patient-centered reforms,” she said.

3.She supports building a wall along the Southern border

The Republican supports the idea of President Donald Trump building a wall on the Southern border. She also states the U.S. must enforce its existing immigration laws. She claims that the current immigration system is broken and it must be fixed.

4.The Republican also doesn’t support a living wage

During a debate for the seat, Handle and Ossoff were questioned if they favored a minimum wage increase. Ossoff said he supported the wage increase by stating “the minimum wage should be a livable wage.” However, Handel gave a very appalling answer.

“I do not support a livable wage. What I support is making sure we have an economy that is robust with low taxes and less regulation so that those small businesses that would be dramatically hurt if you imposed higher minimum wages on them are able to do what they do best: grow jobs and create good paying jobs for the people of the 6th District,” she said.

5.Recently, she reaffirmed her anti-gay stance

In 2010, Handel said she would “consider banning gay adoption.” Recently, she re-affirmed her anti-gay stance when she told a mother that she’s against her child’s right to adopt. She noted that she is “called to a different place” on LGBTQ issues due to her faith.

