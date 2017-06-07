Georgia GOP Candidate Karen Handle: I Don't Support A Livable Wage

“I do not support a livable wage,” said Georgia Republican candidate Karen Handle, when asked about supporting a minimum wage increase.

During a debate for an open U.S. House seat in Georgia, Republican candidate Karen Handle and Democrat candidate Jon Ossoff were questioned if they favored a minimum wage increase.

Ossoff, who had narrowly missed winning the seat Republicans have held for the last 40 years in April, said he supported the wage increase by stating “the minimum wage should be a livable wage.”

“Look, if somebody’s working a 40-hour workweek, they deserve the kind of standard of living that Americans expect,” he continued. “That’s part of the American dream, and there are too many folks having trouble making ends meet.”

However, Handel’s answer to this pertinent question was appalling, to say the least.

“This is an example of the fundamental difference between a liberal and a conservative,” she said.

“I do not support a livable wage. What I support is making sure we have an economy that is robust with low taxes and less regulation so that those small businesses that would be dramatically hurt if you imposed higher minimum wages on them are able to do what they do best: grow jobs and create good paying jobs for the people of the 6th District.”

According to MIT’s Living Wage Calculator, Georgia’s minimum wage is $5.15 per hour, however the federal minimum wage of $7.25 applies in most cases. The minimum livable wage for a single adult in the three counties that comprise of Georgia’s 6th District is $12.01 per hour.

In April, Ossoff had received 48.1 percent of the vote, which was just short of the 50 percent threshold needed to win the seat. Both the candidates will face a run-off on June 20.

The winner replaces former Republican Tom Price, who had stepped down to serve as Trump's Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Following the debate, Ossof’s campaign highlighted the republican candidate’s remarks about not supporting a “livable wage,” on Twitter.

"Someone working full time should earn a decent standard of living." - Jon Ossoff pic.twitter.com/hf1yO7YfLX — Team Ossoff (@TeamOssoff) June 7, 2017

Thumbnail Credits: Reuters