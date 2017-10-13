Trump’s Top Environment Pick Says Carbon Dioxide Is The ‘Gas Of Life’

“Carbon dioxide is not a pollutant, and carbon is certainly not a poison. [It] is known as the ‘gas of life’ because it is a necessary nutrient for plant growth — the food base of life.”

President Donald Trump has nominated yet another climate change denier to work on issues regarding the environment.

Kathleen Hartnett White is now a candidate for the chair of the White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ), an office that helps in environmental policymaking and works in conjunction with the Environmental Protection Agency.

She also believes carbon dioxide is probably the best gas in the entire planet, so of course, it should not be regulated.

In an opinion piece on June 2016, Hartnett White called carbon dioxide, “the gas of life” and wrote the greenhouse gas “is not a pollutant, and carbon is certainly not a poison.”

“... This falsely maligned natural gas is better known as the ‘gas of life’ because it is a necessary nutrient for plant growth — the food base of life on the planet Earth,” she added.

Hartnett White also denies the link between burning of fossil fuel gases and global warming. In fact, she thinks acting on climate change is not an urgent task.

“I am not at all persuaded by the IPCC science that we are standing on some precipice,” she said. “We’re not standing on a cliff from which we are about to fall off.”

Hartnett White is also very skeptical of renewable energy, calling them “unreliable and parasitic” and described global warming as “a creed, a faith, a dogma that has little to do with science.”

Meanwhile, she advocates enthusiastically the burning of fossil fuels like, coal, natural gas and oil.

Her views are so outlandish that even oil companies reject them. Even Exxon’s leadership believes in man-made climate change and supports carbon tax to address the issue.

Environmentalists have warned for decades that increase in fossil fuel gases like carbon dioxide and methane is directly proportional to the increase in the Earth’s average temperature. The heating up of the planet is triggering large-scale melting of icebergs and polar ice sheers which results in extreme natural disasters like flooding.

The year 2016 was the hottest year on record and carbon dioxide levels of the planet are at an all-time highest currently.

Scientists have issued dire warnings that if greenhouse emissions are not quickly decreased within the next ten years, coastal cities will be drowned by rising sea levels, many animals will go extinct and economies will take large hits.

Christine Goldfuss, who led the CEQ under former president Barack Obama, said, “This is not a nomination that is fit for the position that she would be filling. She is just so extreme in her denial of science and what we know to be true. She is not capable of doing the job.”

Head of EPA Scott Pruitt and energy secretary Rick Perry will love this new addition to the Trump administration. Meanwhile, it seems, the planet is doomed.

