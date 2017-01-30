Ex-Trump Spokesperson Katrina Pierson Calls Slavery ‘Good History’

“Americans actually love their history… because it helps them learn and it helps keep people educated about why America is so great to begin with.”

Former spokesperson for President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign went a tad overboard while seemingly trying to defend the white supremacists who are protesting against the removal of Confederate statues.

Katrina Pierson, who once made headlines for calling former President Barack Obama “head negro,” once again put her foot in her mouth by calling slavery “good history” during a recent episode of “Fox and Friends,” leaving Johns Hopkins University professor and political commentator Wendy Osefo (along with the rest of the country) in shock.

It started with Pierson, now a representative for America First Policies, arguing against House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) push for the removal of Confederate statues. When asked if House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) should join the effort, Pierson said the House Democratic leadership of helping “anarchists and these violent protesters tear down pieces of America, American culture, and American history.”

“The only place that that's being done right now is by ISIS and I really don't think that you should have leaders actually encouraging people to do these types of things,” the communications consultant continued. “Because Americans actually love their history, their culture, good and bad, because it helps them learn and it helps keep people educated about why America is so great to begin with.”

Osefo then pushed back, rather gently, and argued the controversial statues only belonged in museums.

“While it is a piece of American history, it’s not necessarily the good part of American history,” she said. “It’s actually nefarious. So it doesn’t deserve a place on state grounds. It deserves a place in museums. And that’s where they need to be.”

Pierson, however, responded by claiming, “It absolutely deserves a place, because bad history is still good history for this country.”

The comment caught Osefo’s attention.

“Slavery is good history?” she asked incredulously.

Instead of backtracking and realizing her mistake, Pierson replied, “Considering where we are today, absolutely!”

“Slavery is good history?” Osefo shot back. “Oh, wow.”

Pierson then attempted to justify her thoughtless remarks by asserting American children deserved to know "how special and how wonderful" the United States was – a feat that can only be achieved by studying the Civil War.

Needless to say, the comments led to a fiery debate between the two guests, and host Ainsley Earhardt’s attempts to diffuse the situation seemed pretty much like a background noise.

Thumbnail/Banner: Reuters, Andrew Kelly