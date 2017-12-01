Roy Moore’s Wife Denies Anti-Semitism: ‘One Of Our Attorneys Is A Jew’

“Fake news would tell you that we don’t care for Jews… One of our attorneys is a Jew. We have very close friends who are Jewish.”

Kayla Moore, wife of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, accuses media of painting couple as anti-Semitic. pic.twitter.com/Vcczj6pNPv — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 12, 2017

Kayla Moore, the wife of controversial Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, took to stage during an event on Election Eve and “set the record straight” on accusations of anti-Semitism against her husband, who is under fire over allegations of child molestation and pedophilia.

“Fake news would tell you that we don’t care for Jews. But I’ll tell you all this because I see you all, I just want to set the record straight while they’re here: One of our attorneys is a Jew,” Kayla Moore told the supporters gathered in an “upscale barn” in rural southeast Alabama.

“We have very close friends that are Jewish,” she added, waving towards the back of the room where reporters were standing.

To be honest, her smug statement is even worse than the terrible “I have a black friend” excuse racist folks tend to use. In fact, it is right up there with sexual predators using “but I have a daughter” to defend themselves.

The anti-Semitism allegation against Roy Moore stemmed from his comments for Jewish liberal donor George Soros. Earlier this month, the Republican said Soros was “going to the same place that people who don’t recognize God and morality and accept his salvation are going. And that’s not a good place” – seemingly implying all Jews would go to hell.

His wife, however, did not stop at her “Jewish attorney” defense.

“Fake news would also have you think that my husband doesn't support the black community,” she continued. “Yet my husband appointed the very first black marshal to the Alabama Supreme Court. We have many friends that are black and we also fellowship with them in church and in our home.”

In September, the Alabama politician expressed nostalgia for good old racist days when it was legal for white people to torture African Americans, tear their families apart, prohibit them from marrying, lynch them publicly and commit mass genocide against them.

“I think it was great at the time when families were united — even though we had slavery — they cared for one another,” he reportedly an few African American person when they asked when he thought was the “last time” America was great.

Twitter users were quick to comment on Moore’s statement.

Congrats to Roy and Kayla Moore on knowing a Jewish lawyer. Such a rare find. — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) December 12, 2017

Don’t worry, the Moores aren’t antisemitic. Kayla Moore says they have a Jewish lawyer. — Kira Lerner (@kira_lerner) December 12, 2017

Kayla Moore: “We know a Jew.”

Jews: pic.twitter.com/DAA1JzDBSH — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) December 12, 2017

"I don't have anything against animals. I eat chicken." -- Kayla Moore https://t.co/mDLvLCUbnF — Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) December 12, 2017

Kayla Moore: “we have a Jewish friend”

The rest of us: “oh really, what’s his name”

Kayla: “..... Jewie Jewstein..?” — Travis Gaither (@travis_gaither) December 12, 2017

Kayla Moore (Roy Moore’s wife):

“Fake news will tell you that we don’t care for Jews. One of our attorneys is a Jew!” pic.twitter.com/tu6UNctUTS — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) December 12, 2017

Kayla, psst, Kayla: Though technically it’s true that individually each one of us is “a Jew,” we typically prefer “Jewish.” “Jew” makes you sound just the tiniest bit anti-semiticky, TOTALLY BY ACCIDENT I’M SURE. — carla sosenko (@carlasosenko) December 12, 2017

Thumbnail / Banner : Reuters, Jonathan Bachman