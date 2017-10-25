© Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Kellogg's Cereal Box Cartoon Depicts Lone Brown Corn Pop As A Janitor

by
Alice Salles
The problem with the illustration showing a lone brown corn pop was raised by a novelist on Twitter, prompting users to have political debates over the incident.

 

 

It’s incredibly depressing to think that, in 2017, we still have to fight to get racist references dropped from labels of popular products.

Kellogg’s Corn Pops cereal box comes with an illustration depicting little yellow corn pop characters hanging out at a shopping mall. So when novelist Saladin Ahmed noticed that the only non-yellow corn pop in the scene was a brown-skinned janitor, he had to do something about it.

On Twitter, Ahmed tagged Kellogg’s and asked the company why the “only brown corn pop on the whole cereal box the janitor?”

The character, which is seen in a blue uniform cleaning the floors, is literally the only one with a darker complexion, prompting several online users to call the company racist over the illustration.

 

 

Ahmed explained that the small but concerning detail may be “a tiny thing,” but millions of children nationwide are also seeing this.

 

 

Within five hours after the tweet went live, Kellogg’s responded.

 

 

On a tweet, the company said that it takes its commitment to diversity & inclusion seriously and that Corn Pops labels are being updated and should be in stores everywhere in the near future.

In a separate statement, the company said that the illustration was never meant to offend anybody and that they are sincerely sorry for what happened.

On Twitter, the incident ballooned into a political debate.

 

 

 

 

 

Despite the company's quick response and willingness to act so promptly, we must wonder how long has this image been used on this particular brand of cereal and why was the firm not aware of this issue until a consumer brought it up? Is racism such a huge part of people’s lives that they simply ignore it when they see it?

Perhaps, the fact nobody at Kellogg’s ever noticed the problem might answer that question.

Read More
Black Piece Of S***: NC School Protests After Staff Ignores Racism

Banner and thumbnail image credit: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Tags:
bigotry cereal corn pops kellogg company kelloggs cereal racism racist racist cartoons saladin ahmed twitter
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.