Conway Can Handle A White House Job As She Doesn’t ‘Have A Mistress’

Any man who has difficulty managing his workload and family life either wastes his time playing golf or has illicit secret trysts behind his wife’s back, according to Conway.

Kellyanne Conway was asked a very stupid and sexist question — and she replied with a just as stupid and sexist answer.

During a Thursday-morning appearance with Fox host Maria Bartiromo, Conway was asked if she would be moving to Washington D.C., since she will serve as counselor to President-elect Donald Trump.

“I want this to be as least disruptive to my children as possible, which is always the main consideration for me. But I also know it’ll be a family-friendly White House,” she said.

This statement itself is in direct contradiction to the one she made earlier this month when she was asked if she would consider working at the White House.

“My children are 12, 12, 8, and 7, which is bad idea, bad idea, bad idea, bad idea for mom going inside [the White House],” Conway said. “They have to come first, and those are very fraught ages.”

However, she is allowed to change her mind and that’s not what was absurd about the conversation.

When she was asked if she would be able to balance her White House work with four children, Conway replied she has fewer distractions than her male counterparts. Specifically, she said:

“I would say that I don’t play golf and I don’t have a mistress, so I have a lot of time that a lot of these other men don’t,” she said.

Although it seems like she tried to make an indirect jab at Barack Obama (who finished his 300th round of golf in August) and Bill Clinton, (who had a love affair with a 22-year-old White House intern, Monica Lewinsky, during his presidency) the statement landed awkwardly because her own boss, President-elect Trump, is also extremely fond of golf and has numerous golf courses of his own.

Not to mention the fact that Conway yet again displayed her hypocrisy because, again, earlier this month she asserted during a CNN interview: “Presidents have a right to do things in their spare time.”

So if her own boss has the “right” to spend his leisure time the way he sees fit, why does she begrudge other men and hurl scandalous insinuations their way?

The statement might also be offensive to those hardworking men who do their jobs responsibly, yet take out time to be with their families as well — and do not have alleged secret affairs behind their wives’ backs.

If this was Conway’s idea of a joke, it just fell flat.

Banner/Thumbnail credit: Reuters