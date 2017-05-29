Now Kellyanne Conway Is Legitimizing Kushner’s Alleged Russian Links

“Back channels like this are the regular course of business. And that's really all that we know,” said Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway.

Counsel to President Donald Trump Kellyanne Conway recently appeared on her boss’ favorite show “Fox and Friends” and told the hosts the “back-channels” that White House adviser Jared Kushner allegedly had with the Russian officials are nothing but “the regular course of business.”

The Washington Post and other media outlets reported that Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and close adviser, was under FBI scrutiny for his connections with Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak. .

According to former U.S. national security officials, such secret communications are not only out of the norm for a presidential transition team but may also be illegal.

However, for Conway, this was nothing out of the ordinary.

She tried to downplay all the reports while justifying Kushner’s alleged connections.

“Back channels like this are the regular course of business. And that's really all that we know,” she said. “And I think it's very important to recognize that the president has expressed full confidence in Jared Kushner and also went on to note the considerable progress and very large important portfolio that Jared oversees here at the White House.”

Show co-host Brian Kilmeade asked Conway if it was the Russians or Kushner who proposed the secret communications, given that of the Russian officials Kushner was allegedly working with has been blacklisted by U.S. intelligence.

According to the New York Times, Kushner was seeking a line of communication to Vladimir Putin through a Russian banker who had close ties with the Russian president. According to the times, their meeting has come under increasing inquiry from investigators examining Russia’s meddling in the U.S. elections of 2016.

But Conway refused to comment on the report.

“I'm not going to comment on any of that because there is no reason to, frankly,” she added. “We know that there are been many news reports very recently that had the facts wrong."

By refusing to dispute the reports, Conway failed to legitimize Kushner’s connections, that too, on a team Trump’s favorite friendly media outlet.