Kellyanne Conway had a ball, as she regaled reporters with her impressions of senior White House staffers and recalled the time she refused to follow Trump's instructions on the Comey disaster.

Kellyanne Conway was at a party recently where she did what all disenchanted employees working with some of the shadiest people they know would do, complain loudly about co-workers.

Kellyanne was at an embassy party last night, leaking sensitive Priebus and Trump White House conversations to @washingtonpost reporters. 1/ pic.twitter.com/XZz48UAG6G — Kellyanne Leaks (@KellyanneLeaks) June 9, 2017



But the issue is, Conway is not just another disgruntled office worker, she is the Counselor to POTUS who, during her rant, was leaking sensitive information to journalists at a British Embassy party.

There were repeated and pointed jibes at Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, a spy account on Twitter reveals. She even did a rather mean impression of him.

She had a good/cruel riff mocking @Reince45 in WH staff meetings.

"No leaks guuuys" she said, mimicking him in a dopey voice. "Seriously" 5/ — Kellyanne Leaks (@KellyanneLeaks) June 9, 2017

Oh, to be a fly on the wall at that moment.

She was clearly not done by then, and went after an unnamed White House staffer who likes to say "Dude!" a lot (Could she be talking of dudebro Jared Kushner here?)

... (than the meaner @Reince45 one) of an acquaintance who says "Dude!" a lot. It sounded like another WH senior staff member. 12/ pic.twitter.com/V8pNqMp9wL — Kellyanne Leaks (@KellyanneLeaks) June 9, 2017



Speaking of the White House Director of Legislative Affairs, Conway was incredulous.

At one point @KellyannePolls said "Honestly, what the fuck does Marc Short do all day?" 10/ — Kellyanne Leaks (@KellyanneLeaks) June 9, 2017



She even divulged to journalists the standard line Trump had advised her to use when quizzed about Comey and his tapes.

She said Trump told her to say "Jim Comey will have to wait and see about the tapes"; she added "I chose to convert that to 'no comment'" 3/ — Kellyanne Leaks (@KellyanneLeaks) June 9, 2017

...and laughed. Here's where she put those "no comments" and "I can't comment on that" in action: https://t.co/HBzRiIkvtV — Kellyanne Leaks (@KellyanneLeaks) June 9, 2017



Conway's mean remarks about her co-workers reveal a sad, although not entirely surprising, reality about White House and the people who currently turn the cogs that make it work. Even as crisis befalls their administration, the people running the government would rather squabble about each other behind their backs. Instead of mature, seasoned experts working in a single thrust, the White House administration seems more like a bunch of whiny, bitchy teenagers thrown together. And that is terrifying.