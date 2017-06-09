© Reuters

Conway Loudly Gossiped About WH Staffers At This Party

by
Amna Shoaib
Kellyanne Conway had a ball, as she regaled reporters with her impressions of senior White House staffers and recalled the time she refused to follow Trump's instructions on the Comey disaster.

Kellyanne Conway was at a party recently where she did what all disenchanted employees working with some of the shadiest people they know would do, complain loudly about co-workers.


But the issue is, Conway is not just another disgruntled office worker, she is the Counselor to POTUS who, during her rant, was leaking sensitive information to journalists at a British Embassy party.

There were repeated and pointed jibes at Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, a spy account on Twitter reveals. She even did a rather mean impression of him.

 

Oh, to be a fly on the wall at that moment.
She was clearly not done by then, and went after an unnamed White House staffer who likes to say "Dude!" a lot (Could she be talking of dudebro Jared Kushner here?)


Speaking of the White House Director of Legislative Affairs, Conway was incredulous.


She even divulged to journalists the standard line Trump had advised her to use when quizzed about Comey and his tapes.

 


Conway's mean remarks about her co-workers reveal a sad, although not entirely surprising, reality about White House and the people who currently turn the cogs that make it work. Even as crisis befalls their administration, the people running the government would rather squabble about each other behind their backs. Instead of mature, seasoned experts working in a single thrust, the White House administration seems more like a bunch of whiny, bitchy teenagers thrown together. And that is terrifying.

