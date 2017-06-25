© Reuters

Kellyanne Conway Lies About Medicaid, Says ‘Able-Bodied’ Can Find Work

by
editors
It appears Kellyanne Conway is clueless to the fact that a majority of “able-bodied” grown-ups dependent on Medicaid already are employed.

 

It’s becoming increasingly hard to say if Kellyanne Conway is actually clueless or just an outright liar.

During an interview on ABC “This Week” program, Conway had to answer some difficult questions relating cuts to Medicaid in the Better Health Care Act ? Trumpcare 2.0 – the bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act that Senate Republican leaders released last week.

However, instead of giving answers, Conway did what she does best: deliver alternative facts that have nothing to do with reality.

She criticized Obamacare’s expanded Medicaid coverage, that "opened it up" to healthy people who could find jobs.

"Obamacare took Medicaid, which was designed to help the poor, the needy, the sick, disabled, also children and pregnant women, it took it and went way above the poverty line to many able-bodied Americans," she said, and they "should probably find other — at least see if there are other options for them."

The White House counselor then suggested “able-bodied” Americans could easily find jobs and get health insurance.

"If they are able-bodied and they want to work,” she continued. “Then they'll have employer-sponsored benefits like you and I do."

Read More: These Old GOP Tweets About Health Care Transparency Are Just Ironic

So, essentially, as per Conway’s logic, taking away Medicaid from low-income workers is A-OK.

Also, perhaps the president’s former campaign manager, a lot like other Republicans, has not read the GOP health care bill because it takes away federal money from all the groups that she named in her answer. In fact, as many as 24 million Americans could lose insurance coverage by 2021 if the ACA is repealed.

One wonders how out-of-touch Conway and the rest of the Republicans pushing Trumpcare are ( – or maybe they just don’t care?).

Read More: Trump Reportedly Called Trumpcare ‘Mean.’ What Changed?
Tags:
donald trump health health care jobs kellyanne conway medicaid news obamacare trump trumpcare united states
Carbonated.TV
Media That Matters - From the serious to the hilarious, we share stories that rise to the top.

SUBSCRIBE

CATEGORIES

News Entertainment Viral Tech Lifestyle Videos Watch History

COMPANY

About Us Privacy Policy Terms of use Careers Sitemap

SUBSCRIBE

© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.