Watch Kellyanne Conway Inadvertently Suggest Trump Needs To Resign

The Republican candidate for Alabama Senate, Roy Moore, is facing serious allegations of having sexual relationships with four teenage girls and sexually abusing a 14-year-old. At least 30 witnesses corroborated the misconduct accusations to The Washington Post and one his former colleagues told CNN it was an open secret the ex-Alabama state judge liked to date underage girls.

The entire ordeal is extremely disturbing, and while several Republicans have condemned Moore’s behavior and even asked him to stop his run for the Senate, the Trump administration seems to be taking the opposite route. Instead of criticizing the candidate, President Donald Trump said, “we cannot allow a mere allegation, in this case one from many years ago, to destroy a person’s life.”

During her latest appearance on ABC News, White House adviser Kelly Conway tried to push the same rhetoric by refusing to clarify if she believes the women who have accused Moore of sexual misconduct and continued to press on how the Republican has denied the allegations.

When “This Week” host Martha Raddatz asked if Conway thinks the women are lying, the former Trump campaign spokesperson responded with, “I only know what I read... I don’t know [the victims].”

She then added Moore should “step aside” if the allegations are indeed true.

“I want to be very clear, I want to be explicit here, I denounce that conduct, and if the allegations are true he ought to step aside,” Conway said.

However, towards the end of the interview, she went a step further.

“If there’s anyone currently in public office who has behaved that way to any girl or woman, maybe they should step aside,” the Trump aide stated. “In a country of 330 million people, we ought to be able to do better than this.”

Well, the United States can certainly do better than that.

However, in saying so, Conway also inadvertently implicated her own boss, who has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by more than a dozen women, with the allegations dating back to decades. While Trump has denied the accusations, he was caught on tape bragging about groping and molesting women without their consent. He has also boasted about going backstage before the Miss Universe show while the contestants were getting dressed.

If the White House is waiting for the allegations to be confirmed before denouncing Moore, why is Trump still there?

In addition to that, who is allowing Conway to appear on TV and give such interviews?

