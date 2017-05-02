Here's What You Need To Know About UT Austin Stabbing Suspect

“He was involved all the time, and he was at every meeting. He would never be upset or sad in person. But through time, you never know what people go through.”

In yet another incident of senseless violence, a suspect went on a deadly stabbing rampage at the University of Texas at Austin, killing one student and leaving three injured.

Kendrex J. White, 21, was a member of the Black Health Professionals Organization at UT-Austin and was in the International Baccalaureate program at Killeen High School. According to the police, he calmly walked around the campus and randomly stabbed other students.

White has now been charged with murder, with no bail set.

The arrest of alleged suspect Kendrex White. #UTStabbing pic.twitter.com/x2fq6URkLp — Jillian Gaier (@jilliangaier) May 1, 2017

According to David Carter, UT Austin Police Chief, when White was confronted by police he offered no resistance and complied with the officer's order to get on the ground. He also added that the stabbing attack does not appear to be part of a larger assault. However, investigation is still underway.

The stabbing killed Harrison Brown, a freshman who hoped to have a career in music, said university president Gregory L. Fenves. The identity of the other two victims of the attack has not been disclosed.

White, the suspect, was a student of Biology at the College of Natural Science but was removed from the school soon after the incident took place. According to his Facebook page, he appears to be a graduate Killeen High School. Just hours before the incident, he praised Jesus calling him by a Hebrew variation of his name.

“He was involved all the time, and he was at every meeting. He would never be upset or sad in person. But through time, you never know what people go through,” said Chris Crawford, a UT senior studying philosophy.

Korbin Springer, an American studies junior described him as the “nicest guy.” However, he did notice something unusual in his behavior as he missed an entire month of Spanish class.

"It was unusual. He attended pretty regularly," said Springer.

Earlier this year, White was arrested and was charged with driving while intoxicate in Austin.

He had been committed involuntarily in another city for mental problems. However, the authorities did not provide further details.

It is important to note that major news outlets are focusing on the suspect’s supposed “mental health issues.” However, the fact that he killed a student and incited violence on campus is being ignored. If the same attack would have been carried out by a Muslim, he would have most probably been named a terrorist.

