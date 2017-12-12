GOPer Sings Praise Of Jesus Before Denying Sexual Assault Of Minor

The lawmaker is accused of forcing his hand under a 17-year-old’s bra, sticking his tongue in her mouth and penetrating her with his finger.

A Republican lawmaker not only denied allegations of sexual misconduct on a minor, but also sang praises for Jesus before doing so.

Kentucky Rep. Dan Johnson, who is the self-proclaimed “Pope” of his Louisville Heart of Fire church, has denied allegations he sexually assaulted the then-17-year-old daughter of his friend during a sleepover in 2013.

Maranda Richmond, who is now 21 years old, said the lawmaker took advantage of her while she slept on his church’s sofa during a New Year party. She said she woke up when Johnson knelt over her and gave her a kiss on the head. He then forced his hand under her bra and groped her, stuck his tongue in her mouth and penetrated her with his fingers.

However, before addressing the accusation in a press conference, the GOP representative decided it would be a great idea to sing a hymn about Jesus — probably to show the audience how pious he is and he couldn’t possibly have committed the crime the girl was accusing him of.

Johnson’s faithful followers joined him in a rendition of “Oh Come, All Ye Faithful.”

The politician then denied the claims.

“There’s no perfect people,” Johnson said. “This allegation concerning this lady, this young girl, absolutely has no merit”

“I don’t want to blast this girl, I have compassion for her,” he added.

Read More Roy Moore Allegedly Sexually Assaulted A Woman When She Was 14

The lawmaker then argued he was only being targeted because it was the “season” to do so — apparently, last year’s theme was racism, according to him — and compared himself to Alabama politician Roy Moore and President Donald Trump, whom he believes are innocent.

He then blatantly declared there was “no reason I would resign” — despite leadership from both Democratic and his own Republican party pushing him to do so.

This isn’t the first time Johnson has been embroiled in a scandal.

The Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting published a document that detailed how Johnson lied and exaggerated on his resume by adding self-professed heroic during 9/11 and his imagined service as a White House chaplain. He was also prosecuted for attempted arson of his own car and later, attempted arson of his own church just so he could get insurance money.

He pleaded not guilty to the car arson charges and they were dismissed in Feb. 1987 after he finished a six-month pretrial diversion program.

Johnson also made headlines when he compared former President Barack Obama and his first lady Michelle Obama to monkeys on many occasions and even posted a picture of chimpanzee, stating it was Obama’s “baby picture.”

However, Johnson complains the news media has been after his ever since he won the Kentucky elections.

I think this is an assault on real people,” he said. “There’s no perfect people.”

Read More Founder Of Megachurch Accused Of Molesting 4-Year-Old Girl

Banner/Thumbnail credit: REUTERS, Lucy Nicholson