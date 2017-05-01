This Trump Supporter Now Regrets Not Voting For Clinton

“He played me for a fool,” lamented Wesley Easterling, a former president Donald Trump supporter who now regrets his decision.

A former President Donald Trump supporter, Wesley Easterling, regrets not casting his vote for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. The worker mentioned in a heartbreaking interview with CNN that he thought the commander-in-chief would actually take a stance for the working Americans.

“I voted for Donald Trump. He had a lot of amazing ideas. He just had this charisma about him charisma about him, just he was something different,” said Easterling about the first Republican presidential candidate he has ever voted for.

Kentucky’s Easterling, who is on food stamps and Medicaid, believed Trump when he said he wouldn’t remove social security under any circumstances.

"I am going to save Social Security without any cuts. I know where to get the money from. Nobody else does." - my @SRQRepublicans speech — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2015

Easterling learned later that what happened when Trump won the presidency was exactly the opposite.

Furthermore, if Trump’s first budget were to be enacted, it would break his promises of not cutting Medicaid or social security, like many other of his promises. The budget reportedly takes away $3.6 trillion in funding from Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), student loans, disability insurance, and retirement for federal employees, among other programs.

It means the federal programs that help Easterling might also get cut.

“I mean, I felt just like I was — just like he played me for a fool,” he lamented. “I mean, I kind of took it personal.” When asked if he would vote for Clinton if given another chance his response was affirmative.

“Without a doubt,” he said.

Many others like Easterling are disgruntled with Trump’s empty promises.

“This budget seems to really go after the people that got the president elected,” said Zack Clark of the National Farmers Union.

Conservative Sen. Pat Roberts (R-KS) is also not happy with the president.

“I won’t say it’s not going to happen, but remember that I don’t think Congress has paid much attention to the president’s budget ever since Reagan, and they usually come in the transom and we simply throw ‘em back out,” he said.

“Those programs have been very good programs. We’re going to keep those.” I’m not saying not to be concerned, but I’m saying, ‘Hey, be a partner, and if there are some kind of savings you can come up with, let us know,” he continued. “We’ll protect the program, but let us know (how you can help).’”