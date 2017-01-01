5 Key Issues Donald Trump And G20 Leaders Clash On

We take a look at some key issues that may be discussed at the G20 summit and how Trump and G20 leaders have clashed over them.

President Donald Trump is all set to meet the biggest world leaders at the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany.

However, things may turn sour as the president is not on the same page on key issues with many of the leaders. We take a look at the key issues that Trump and G20 leaders have clashed over.

1.Climate Change

One of the key issues is climate change as, in May, Trump pulled the United States out of the Paris Climate Accord. He went against 195 nations that are part of the deal by saying, "As someone who cares deeply about the environment, which I do, I cannot in good conscience support a deal that punishes the United States." He also called the accord “very unfair.”

G20 leaders, including France's President Emmanuel Macron, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, called Trump's withdrawal "disappointing but not at all surprising."

2.Trade

Just months after assuming office, Trump withdrew the United States from Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal (TPP) and distanced America from its Asian allies, as China's influence in the region rises. He also called the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) “very bad” for U.S. companies

The decision clashed with China, Mexico, Japan, Canada and Australia.

3.NATO

Trump has repeatedly lashed out at NATO allies and accused them of “not paying their fair share.” He also went as far as calling the organization “obsolete.” The comments clashed with Germany, Canada, France and Turkey as the president targeted them all during his visit to Brussels where he made a stop for a North Atlantic Treaty Organization meeting.

4.Immigration

The president signed an executive order, also known as a “Muslim ban,” which bars people from people from 6 predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S. Trump received widespread criticism for his travel restrictions and UK Prime Minister Theresa May called the ban "divisive and wrong."

The move clashes with Canada, France, Germany, Indonesia, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

5.North Korea

The U.S. deployed THAAD missile system, designed to intercept missiles from north Korea, in South Korea which irked many. Trump had also said that he would want to work with China on North Korea; however, he later wanted to go after them alone.

“The era of strategic patience with the North Korean regime has failed. And, frankly, that patience is over,” he said in June.