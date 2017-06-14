Americans Fear Student Debt More Than (Nuclear) Warmonger Kim Jong-Un

Kim Jong-Un could potentially get in a war with the United States all thanks to his nuclear weapons, but that is not what scares Americans the most.

Kim Jong- Un the rogue leader who threatens the world with his nuclear weapons was recently in a war of words with President Donald Trump. He sent vile threats to United States and like petulant children both world leaders were fighting.

Trump’s fiery rhetoric towards North Korea also added fuel to the fire.

North Korea fired a ballistic missile just two days after Trump vowed to deal with the North Korean problem, with or without China.

Later, the president threatened Kim for a war. Naturally, this was a matter of concern for many Americans.

However, a war with North Korea is not what scares Americans the most, it is the student debt that does. According to Millennial Personal Finance, Americans fear student debt more than North Korea's supreme leader who happens to be an abhorrent human rights abuser.

The survey taken in September, took 1,000 Americans aged 18 and older, and discovered that more than 56 percent of Americans think college debt poses a bigger threat to the U.S. than the North Korean leader.

"Kim Jong-Un is a rogue dictator that will soon have the ability to attack the U.S. with a nuclear missile, which sounds a bit more pressing than student loan debt," said David Chen, the founder of Millennial Personal Finance.

Student debt in the United States is surging. The student loan debt crisis is a $1.3 trillion weight resting on young Americans' backs.

More than 44 million Americans have taken out loans to pay for college and their debt totals $1.4 trillion. For those in the age group of 20s, the average debt is $22,135 and $34,033 for those in their 30s.

The lingering debt affects the future of many Americans and probably is the reason why the general audience is more scared of debts than a nuclear war.

Meanwhile, reclusive North Korea warned of a nuclear strike against the United States if provoked, earlier. The country maintained it had developed and would launch a missile that can strike the mainland United States. But officials and experts believe the country is some time away from mastering the necessary technology.

Similarly, Trump and his administration are also far away from coming up with a definite plan to resolve the student debt crisis.

Thumbnail Credits: Reuters, File Photo