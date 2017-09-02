Charlotte Mayoral Candidate: Vote For Me Because I Am White

“I’m not prejudice. I do not judge other people. Other people judge me. What is the difference? I say I’m white.”

For those who don't believe a mayoral candidate would advertise herself as "white" pic.twitter.com/fXoBEKMolF — T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) September 2, 2017

A Republican candidate, who is running to be the mayor of Charlotte, North Carolina, recently said the one thing that makes her different is that she is white.

In a Facebook post, 52-year-old Kimberley Paige Barnette boasted about her Caucasian heritage to encourage voters to vote for her on Sept.12.

Barnette wrote she is “Republican & smart, white, traditional.”

Following the intense backlash, the Republican mayoral candidate deleted the post. However, it seems instead of helping Barnette in the upcoming election, the post is now coming after her.

Robin Hayes, chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party, said, “This contest will not be decided based on the skin color [of] the candidates. Any suggestion that a candidate is more or less qualified for political office based on their skin color alone, is offensive to North Carolina Republicans and we condemn it.”

While clarifying her stance, Barnette said, “I’m not prejudice. I do not judge other people. Other people judge me. What is the difference? I say I’m white. Others describe themselves, as example, transgenders. Are they labeling themselves? I’m also a divorced mother of two adult children. I accept others as who they are. I have traditional conservative views when it comes to family and friendships.”

However, as the backlash grew, she apologized and said she wasn’t suggesting she was a better candidate because of her skin color.

Barnette has served as a magistrate in Mecklenburg County and is running for office for the first time.

How disgusting that this woman believes bigotry enhances her electability.#YouMightBeARacist if you vote for her.#KimberleyPaigeBarnette https://t.co/K3VxQ4r9yP — Lisa Conant (@lisaloveshjff) September 4, 2017

Calling all @ACLU attorneys... Not only is Kimberley Paige Barnette a mayoral candidate, she's a former Mecklenburg County magistrate. https://t.co/OPjZ3tFbAa — Janice Sikes (@TheSailorsWife) September 3, 2017

“VOTE FOR ME!” Kimberley Paige Barnette posted on Facebook. “REPUBLICAN & SMART, WHITE, TRADITIONAL.”https://t.co/W9ee3QJ3Ha #ncpol — greg flynn (@gregflynn) September 1, 2017

