Plain-clothed Officer Pulls Gun On Unarmed Biker During Traffic Stop

The officer didn't show a badge or identify himself while approaching the motorcyclist. He held his gun close to his chest as he pointed it at the rider.

A detective with the King County Sheriff’s office was caught on camera as he pointed a gun at a motorcyclist during a traffic stop.

Alex Randall, the biker who was stopped, caught the incident on camera via his helmet camera.

In the video, Detective Richard Rowe, in plain clothes, approaches the biker without showing his badge or providing any other identification, with his gun drawn.

"What are you doing to me?" the biker asks.

"What do you mean what am I doing?" Rowe replies. "You're f***ing driving reckless. Give me your driver's license or I'm going to knock you off this bike."

“I will pull over. I am unarmed,” Randall responds.

During their conversation, Randall repeatedly asks if he remove his helmet because he couldn't hear the officer, who reaches into the biker's pocket and takes out his wallet for his ID.

Sheriff John Urquhart addressed the incident in a Facebook post.

“With the caveat that I have not yet heard the other side of the story, I was deeply disturbed with the conduct and tactics that were recorded,” Urquhart wrote. “In every encounter I expect my deputies to treat others with respect.”

Rowe has been placed on administrative leave.

