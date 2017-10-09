KKK Flyers Threaten 'Black Apes Caught Making Eyes At A White Girl'

“They’re probably looking to target younger people who are easily influenced to agree with their racist views. It’s just terrible that there are still people that want to preach hatred and racism.”

KKK flyers threatening to beat black men who 'make eyes' at white girls show up in Jax neighborhoods. STORY: https://t.co/hcKk1BvYyV pic.twitter.com/t5kcC3Cxhv — First Coast News (@FCN2go) October 9, 2017

People in Jacksonville, Florida, were shocked to find Ku Klux Klan flyers that appeared to threaten black men.

The flyers that targeted African Americans stated “Notice to all n******: Any of you black apes caught ‘making eyes’ at a white girl will be beaten with bats.”

The flyers don’t just target blacks but also include Jewsin the vile threat.

“He who fights the Jew fights the devil,” one of them read.

The flyer also states that the only good Jew is the one who has a bullet through his head.

The racist ad also compares Jews with Satan.

Kelia Herman, who lives in the locality, said her husband found the flyers at the end of their driveway and there are at least one hundred of them in the neighborhood.

“They’re probably looking to target younger people who are easily influenced to agree with their racist views. It’s just terrible that there are still people that want to preach hatred and racism,” she said.

Herman further added that they tried calling at the number mentioned on the ad but no one responded to their calls. She didn’t back off and tried contacting Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and informed them about the racist adverts.

However, the office said that little can be done as they consider the flyers to be free speech.

Another resident, John Rovado, said, “My wife came out and she saw this little rolled up piece of paper, picked it up and read it and went to me crying saying she couldn't believe what she was seeing. I hope that the world can just get along and peacefully work together in unity for America's sake."

“I know they've had problems with the KKK elsewhere and I hope we don't. It’s pretty scary to me,” said Karen Blakely, another resident.

This is not the first time such racist material has emerged.

In June, calling attention to a controversial acquittal in an area murder trial, Ku Klux Klan flyers were found in yards and driveways of Hoover, Alabama, residents.

“Sleep well tonight knowing that the Klan is alert and awake,” read the flyers.

“A jury has acquitted Negro Charleston Wells of murder in the 2016 shooting death of White Hoover resident Mike Gilotti, a veteran and father of two. You better wake up whitey!”

Sending out vile threats is disgusting, to put it mildly.

Anti-Semitic activities in the country took a deadly turn in August when a white supremacist rammed his vehicle into a crowd of anti-racism protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, and killed a paralegal named Heather Heyer.

The 32-year-old hero was among hundreds of counter-protesters who had come to the city to oppose the white nationalists, neo-Nazis and the members of Ku Klux Klan and so-called alt-right.

However, the tragic death of the innocent woman didn’t change our President Donald Trump’s views on the racist group and he blamed “both sides” for the violence.

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters, Vasily Fedosenko