KKK Flyers Warn ‘Klan Is Alert And Awake’ After Black Man’s Acquittal

Calling attention to a controversial acquittal in an area murder trial, Ku Klux Klan flyers were found in yards and driveways of Hoover, Alabama, residents.

The flyers were part of KKK literature campaign and were from the United Dixie White Knights (UDWK), an offshoot of the Ku Klux Klan.

“Sleep well tonight knowing that the Klan is alert and awake,” read the flyers.

“A jury has acquitted Negro Charleston Wells of murder in the 2016 shooting death of White Hoover resident Mike Gilotti, a veteran and father of two. You better wake up whitey!” the flyer further reads.

UDWK describes itself as “proud pro white activists' dedicated to 'preserving a future for our race and children.”

KKK flyers distributed in Hoover, Alabama last night. "Sleep well tonight knowing that the Klan is alert and awake." pic.twitter.com/RYQleem8pO — Kenneth Lipp (@kennethlipp) June 16, 2017

The flyers point out to the acquittal of 17-year-old Charleston Wells, one of the four boys charged in the murder of Mike Gilotti.

In 2016, Gilotti, an Iraq veteran, was leaving his home when he encountered someone either in his driveway or his car. Minutes later a shot was fired and he collapsed at his front door. He was later pronounced dead.

Wells was acquitted of the murder in May. However, he was found guilty of nine counts of breaking and entering a vehicle, and was released on time served. Darrian Bryant, 17, Ahmad Johnson, 18, and De'Ron Lucas, 20, others charged in the murder, have yet to stand trial.

“The terminology used in these flyers indicated the intent was to recruit new members to a hate group based in Leakesville, Mississippi. The Southern Poverty Law Center in Montgomery identifies the group represented on the flyer as a hate group, affiliated with the KKK,” said Capt. Gregg Rector.

