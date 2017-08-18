KKK Leader Threatens To Burn Black Latina Journalist, Calls Her N*****

The KKK leader had been informed that "a Hispanic woman of color" would interview him. He was taken aback when he saw Ilia Calderón.

Christopher Barker, a leader of a Ku Klux Klan chapter in North Carolina, had agreed for an interview with Univision last month.

Prior to the meeting, he had been informed "a Hispanic woman of color" would interview him. However, when he saw Afro-Colombian journalist, Ilia Calderon, at his home, he was taken aback.

In fact, during the interview, Barker told Calderon she was the first black person to set foot on his property in 20 years.

“I’m upset that I’ve seen you,” Barker told her. “I mean, I see you every day — all your type. I’ve been here over 20 years, and we’ve never had a black person or whatever you wanna call yourself, you’re a mongrel to me.”

The exchange was tense.

Barker even called Calderon the n-word and told her to go back to her country.

That's when Calderon asked him if he was going to chase her off the property. Here's how he responded:

“No, we’re gonna burn you out.”

“You’re telling me you’re going to burn me,” Calderon added, to which he responded: “Yeah, you’re sitting on my property now.”

When Calderon pointed out to Barker that there were around 11 million unauthorized immigrants in the country, he said, “We killed six million Jews the last time. Eleven million is nothing.”

“I’d never felt so much hate, so much contempt in my life,” Calderon said of her encounter with Barker. “I volunteered to do the interview because what I represent is everything they hate.”

You can watch the complete interview here.

