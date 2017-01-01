Korean Store Employee Protects Customers During Massive Earthquake

“The customers were scared and I thought maybe they'd get hurt because something might fall on their heads," said the brave employee.

A courageous store employee in Pohang, South Korea, who didn’t think about his own safety for a second while protecting scared customers during a massive earthquake is being hailed as a hero — and rightfully so.

In the CCTV footage, the Good Samaritan can be seen covering the heads of two scared customers with a grocery basket while everyone around him runs for safety, during a massive 5.4 magnitude earthquake.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, the quake, which was felt across much of the country including its capital Seoul, struck at the shallow depth of nine kilometers (six miles) near the southeastern industrial city of Pohang at around 2:30 pm.

In CCTV footage of the incident, the camera shakes continuously as items fall off the shelves and people can be seen running around in chaos.

If the brave employee had not protected some of the customers, they could have gotten injured by the broken debris falling from the roof. Customers and other store employees can be seen hiding under tables and desks to prevent injuries during the violent tremors.

“It was shaking a lot and I didn’t know what was happening. But the customers were scared and I thought maybe they’d get hurt because something might fall on their heads,” the unnamed man explained.

Many people commended the store employee for his act of kindness and courage. “Wow, he’s amazing… most people would put their own safety first..,” “He’s so cool,” “He looks so young but he’s already like this,” said one user on YouTube.

Thankfully, no causalities were reported.

Thumbnail Credits: Reuters, Yonhap