In yet another act of racism, a Korean university student was beaten up by thugs on a street in Brighton, United Kingdom.

The video captures the moment, Yesung Kim, was attacked by the men. One of them smashed a bottle in the young man’s face that left him with a broken teeth and an injured jaw.

“My friend just got unexpected racial attack (sic) by an English man in Brighton. As you can see from the video, his face got beat with a champagne bottle, so one of his teeth was broken, 10 of them are shaking, and the one that was broken is prescribed to be requiring killing nerve of teeth,” his friend, Minsu Jo, wrote on Facebook.

He added, “The situation started with the attacker throwing a bottle of wine behind my friend. My friend asked him why he has thrown the bottle at him and then he answered ‘Because you are f***ing Asian.’”

He also wrote that Kim ignored the man and wanted to walk away from him but he continued to racially abuse him. She added one of the men then attacked the student and all three of them fled from the scene.

Minsu added that they had contacted police and the South Korea Embassy.

After the incident, Kim had to be rushed to the hospital for an emergency dental treatment.

A Sussex police spokesperson confirmed that the incident was being investigated, “At about 10.30 p.m. on Sunday, police were called by South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) following a report of an assault in North Street, Brighton.”

“The victim, a 20-year-old man from Brighton, had been struck with a bottle, causing facial injuries, and was taken to hospital for treatment. Inquiries are ongoing and anyone who saw what happened is asked to report it online at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or call 101 quoting serial 1481 of 15/10,” the spokesperson added.

According Home Office statistics, hate crimes against people of color in England and Wales has increased by 29 percent. In 2015-16, there were a total of 62,518 offences. However, the number rose to 80,393 in 2016-17.

