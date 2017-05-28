Kushner Allegedly Said Trump Lies Because His Base Will 'Buy It'

Elizabeth Spiers, the former editor of the New York Observer, alleges that Jared Kushner told her that President Donald Trump lies to his supporters because they're "stupid."

Right now, the United States is a country of Americans who voted for President Donald Trump and Americans who don't think much of their fellow citizens for voting for Trump.

Yet, those who dislike Trump will be surprised to know that they share something in common with the man: It seems that he doesn't think much of his supporters either.

According to Elizabeth Spiers, the former editor of the New York Observer, Trump lies to his supporters because "Republicans are stupid and they'll buy it." She heard that hard-hitting truth from none other than Trump's Milquetoast son-in-law and former owner of the New York Observer, Jared Kushner.

Spiers writes that she and Kushner were discussing how to cover Trump when she brought up the racist nature of his father-in-law's birther claims about then-President Barack Obama. Allegedly, Kushner "rolled his eyes and said, 'he doesn't really believe it, Elizabeth. He just knows Republicans are stupid and they'll buy it.'"

My response to a right-wing blogger who called me a kook and a loser for stating that Donald Trump is a liar / water is wet: pic.twitter.com/pAp18w2x3W — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) May 28, 2017

It's safe to say that Spiers, given her former employment, has had plenty of interaction with Kushner and most likely the Trump family as well. While no evidence exists of this exchange beyond Spiers' claim, there are enough red flags in the White House to make her words worth considering.

Trump's policies show that he clearly doesn't care for the Americans who voted him into the Oval Office, and he has a tenuous grip on the truth at best. He's planned his money-making schemes in such a way that he benefits by abusing the trust of others, and the ego and sense of entitlement that drive his actions is dangerous.

It's not far-fetched to believe that Trump's most trusted adviser did say what Spiers claims he did. Sadly enough, it could be the most honest thing Americans have heard from the Trump administration.