© Reuters

Kushner Allegedly Said Trump Lies Because His Base Will 'Buy It'

by
Laurel Dammann
Elizabeth Spiers, the former editor of the New York Observer, alleges that Jared Kushner told her that President Donald Trump lies to his supporters because they're "stupid."

Donald Trump points hand at camera as he stands at podium in front of reporters

Right now, the United States is a country of Americans who voted for President Donald Trump and Americans who don't think much of their fellow citizens for voting for Trump.

Yet, those who dislike Trump will be surprised to know that they share something in common with the man: It seems that he doesn't think much of his supporters either.

According to Elizabeth Spiers, the former editor of the New York Observer, Trump lies to his supporters because "Republicans are stupid and they'll buy it." She heard that hard-hitting truth from none other than Trump's Milquetoast son-in-law and former owner of the New York Observer, Jared Kushner.

Spiers writes that she and Kushner were discussing how to cover Trump when she brought up the racist nature of his father-in-law's birther claims about then-President Barack Obama. Allegedly, Kushner "rolled his eyes and said, 'he doesn't really believe it, Elizabeth. He just knows Republicans are stupid and they'll buy it.'"

It's safe to say that Spiers, given her former employment, has had plenty of interaction with Kushner and most likely the Trump family as well. While no evidence exists of this exchange beyond Spiers' claim, there are enough red flags in the White House to make her words worth considering.

Trump's policies show that he clearly doesn't care for the Americans who voted him into the Oval Office, and he has a tenuous grip on the truth at best. He's planned his money-making schemes in such a way that he benefits by abusing the trust of others, and the ego and sense of entitlement that drive his actions is dangerous.

It's not far-fetched to believe that Trump's most trusted adviser did say what Spiers claims he did. Sadly enough, it could be the most honest thing Americans have heard from the Trump administration.

Read More: 'He Lied To Me': Those Mired In Drug Crisis Regret Voting For Trump

 

Tags:
donald trump donald trump news jared kushner new york observer trump campaign trump lies trump supporters united states government white house
Carbonated.TV
Media That Matters - From the serious to the hilarious, we share stories that rise to the top.

SUBSCRIBE

CATEGORIES

News Entertainment Viral Tech Lifestyle Videos Watch History

COMPANY

About Us Privacy Policy Terms of use Careers Sitemap

SUBSCRIBE

© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.