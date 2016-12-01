Pro-Trump Principal Blames Woman For Violent Fort Worth, Texas, Arrest

"If you had kept your fat mouth shut the cop would not have had a reason to cuff," wrote Lana Sprayberry. "I wouldn’t blame every cop to walk off their job in protest!!! Lord help us!”

A woman, proudly belonging to Trump's "basket of deplorables," attacked a Fort Worth,Texas, mom who was violently cuffed by the police.

A black woman, Jacqueline Craig, and her daughter were herded to jail after a heated argument with a police officer she had called on the man who had allegedly attacked her son. The video of the incident sparked intense backlash because the white cop made no attempt to help the distressed family and did the opposite of what he was required to do.

Lana Sprayberry, principal of Inspired Vision Academy Elementary School in Dallas, however, thought that the hapless mother was to be blamed.

Sprayberry's main resentment towards Craig was that, when subjected to systematic racism, she did not just grit her teeth and look down. Instead, she made the mistake of looking the officer in the eye.

“Stop trying to act innocent,” Sprayberry wrote. “If you had kept your fat mouth shut the cop would not have had a reason to cuff! I wouldn’t blame every cop to walk off their job in protest!!! Lord help us!!!”

The principal's vile post was shared by Lee Merrit, the attorney looking into Crag's case.

I'm busy at the moment could you all verify this and please make sure she is relived of her responsibilities as principal. Thanks pic.twitter.com/M2dzPnAILt — S. Lee Merritt (@MeritLaw) December 23, 2016

The Root later reported Sprayberry had previously boasted on her Facebook page about being a deplorable.

Merritt forwarded the screen-grab to A+ Charter Schools, that oversees Inspired Vision.

#LanaSprayberry, principal of Inspired Vision Academy Elementary in Dallas (@APlus_CS) needs to be fired. https://t.co/wB9DO8m2Cl pic.twitter.com/NPS1itYQ8B — Kirsten West Savali (@KWestSavali) December 23, 2016

Earlier, it was reported that A+ Charter School has pledged to investigate the matter. Later, the school announced the resignation of Lana Sprayberry.