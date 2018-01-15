Olympian Simone Biles Opens Up About Sexual Assault By Larry Nassar

“The more I try to shut off the voice in my head, the louder it screams,” Simone Biles, the Olympic champion, said. “I am not afraid to tell my story anymore.”

U.S. Olympic gymnastics superstar, Simone Biles, is the latest USA Gymnastics’ team member to accuse former team doctor, Larry Nassar of sexual assault.

In a statement released on her Twitter account, Biles talked about how difficult it was to come forward as one of the victim of sexual abuse by the ex-team physician ever since the scandal erupted.

The 20-year-old – who was a key member of the U.S. gymnastics team at the 2016 Rio Olympics – said she was inspired by her teammates who also faced sexual assault by Nassar, including Gabby Douglas, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney.

In her message, she said people know her as a “happy, giggly and energetic girl” but she was going through a very difficult time feeling a “bit broken.” Biles tried hard to shush her inner voice, but it screamed “louder” every time. “I am not afraid to tell my story anymore,” she wrote.

Biles – a 5-times Olympic medalist – in her message, opened up about being “one of the many survivors” of Nassar’s years-long assault campaign.

“Please believe me when I say it was a lot harder to first speak those words out loud than it is now to put them on paper. There are many reasons that I have been reluctant to share my story, but I know now it is not my fault,” Biles wrote, talking about the courage it takes to open about such matter.

More than 100 women, including several U.S. Olympians, have accused Nassar of sexual misconduct under the guise of “special treatment.” The 54-year-old disgraced doctor is due to face a trail on seven sexual assault charges this week. Nassar, who has already been sentenced to 60 years in prison for being a pedophile, is expected to be jailed for life following the assault charges.

"It is not normal to receive any type of treatment from a trusted team physician and refer to it horrifyingly as the 'special' treatment,” Biles said. "This behavior is completely unacceptable, disgusting, and abusive, especially coming from someone whom I was TOLD to trust.”

The brave lady, who holds the record of winning three successive World all-round titles, is planning to make a comeback after a break in late July at the U.S. Classic. Though Biles said it is “impossibly difficult” for her to “relive” the traumatic experience, she is still determined to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The gymnast has made a promise to never give up.

“I love this sport too much and I have never been a quitter,” she asserted. “I won't let one man, and the others that enabled him, to steal my love and joy."

Biles questioned the authorities asking why so many young athletes had to endure this abuse for so long. “We need to make sure something like this never happens again,” she said.

After Biles posted the message, her fellow gymnasts rose up in her support.

Raisman also rose up in support of Biles on Twitter.

Raisman also demanded an investigation of how the abuse started in the U.S. gymnastics.

Apologizing to Biles and other victims for Nassar’s heinous crimes, USA Gymnastics told Huffington Post they are “heartbroken” and assured of providing “unwavering support” to the courageous ladies speaking about the molestation.

“We are our athletes’ advocates. USA Gymnastics will continue to listen to our athletes and our members in our efforts of creating a culture of empowerment with a relentless focus on athlete safety every single day,” the organization said.

