Thanks To Trump, 2018 Could Be A Watershed Year For Democrats

Democrats have been winning big in recent elections, and the momentum doesn’t seem to be dwindling anytime soon, which spells trouble for Republicans.

A turning point in politics is happening right before our eyes, and it may just result in the change we’ve been hoping for.

The rise of President Donald Trump and the train wreck his presidency has proven to be thus far has actually been a blessing in disguise for Democrats, who are now beating out Republicans in tough elections throughout the country.

Trump’s own fan base and members of his party are turning their backs on him as he is constantly in the center of scandal and drama all while making terrible policy decisions.

This experience has led to the Democrats making a very grand comeback in the world of politics.

Case in point: A Democrat just won a traditionally conservative Wisconsin Senate district where most of its voters supported Trump in the presidential election.

Patty Schachtner triumphed over Adam Jarchow, an incumbent Republican state representative in Wisconsin’s 10th Senate District, The Associated Press reports.

Republican Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker took notice of Schachtner’s victory and indirectly blamed the climate Trump has created in Washington, D.C. by asserting that dissatisfaction with national politics was likely a factor in Schachtner’s win.

“Washington and Wisconsin are two very different places,” Walker reportedly said. “I think people look at Washington and think there’s not as much getting done as maybe some people had hoped.”

Schachtner’s win is following a trend we have begun seeing of Democratic victories throughout the country. Most recently, Alabama Democrat Doug Jones claimed a historical win over his Republican opponent, Roy Moore, who is also an accused pedophile.

Before that, Democrats picked up 15 seats in the Virginia state House in the November elections, the largest pickup for their party in the state since 1899.

We also witnessed Democratic mayoral wins in North Carolina and state legislature seats flipping in New Hampshire, Washington, and New Jersey. And, several of the Democratic victories announced last November went to minorities, refugees, and LGBT individuals.

This week’s flip in Wisconsin is also significant as the state’s Democratic numbers are at the lowest they’ve been since 1971 in the state Senate and 1957 in the Assembly. Schachtner’s win symbolizes that a change is, indeed, coming.

If this Democratic winning streak continues — and we hope it does —Republicans will rue the day that they allowed a candidate who ran on a platform of pure hate to represent their party and this country. If the next three years of Trump are anything like the first has been, they will have a very difficult time climbing out of the hole he’s digging them into.

Republicans are well aware that this is a watershed moment for Democrats as evidenced by Walker’s remarks about Schachtner’s win and the fact that Republicans are passing up opportunities to run in political races.

For example, former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty opted out of running to replace former Democratic Sen. Al Franken, who recently resigned amid looming sexual assault allegations. Pawlenty reportedly cited the current climate as a factor in his decision.

Even Trump recognizes his party is on a downward spiral as his approval ratings have plummeted to rock bottom. According to Raw Story, as the 2018 midterm elections are quickly approaching, Trump is hoping that a terrorist attack will occur to save him and the GOP from the “blue tsunami” of Democrats.

“In private conversations,” said The Washington Post, “Trump has told advisers that he doesn’t think the 2018 election has to be as bad as others are predicting. He has referenced the 2002 midterms, when George W. Bush and Republicans fared better after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, these people said.”

It isn't exactly far-fetched that Trump would be desperate enough to rely on such a dangerous plan considering he has repeatedly made waves with other nations, such as his ongoing feud with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un. He could just be deliberately provoking them into attacking us to fulfill his plan.

Trump may be scheming to save his presidency, but voters are clearly plotting out how to take our country back from him, and it seems to be working.

