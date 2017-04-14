United Airlines Allegedly Forced Passenger To Sit In Urine-Soaked Seat

The airline put a passenger's health and safety in jeopardy by letting a highly intoxicated man board the plane and urinate on him, the suit claims.

Apparently, United Airlines just can't seem to stop mistreating its passengers.

According to Raw Story, the company is being sued for allegedly forcing passenger Daniel Card to sit on a seat soaked with urine after the plaintiff’s seatmate relieved himself during a flight.

On June 12, Card was traveling from Los Angeles International Airport to Newark Liberty Airport when an intoxicated passenger seated beside him urinated in his seat before the plane took off.

“As the flight was getting ready to take off, the passenger seated in 24E took out his penis, and aimed it at Card and proceeded to urinate all over Card’s leg, while Card was confined to his seat due to an imminent departure of the flight,” the suit says.

Noticing that both the passenger and his urine emitted a strong scent of alcohol, Card asked flight attendants repeatedly to get him a new seat, which they refused to do, forcing him to sit in the soaked seat for the duration of the flight.

Card proceeded to contact his father, who notified the authorities. According to the suit, United failed to reach out to law enforcement to report the incident. Police were only involved because Card went out of his way to get help.

In an interview with the FBI, the drunken passenger claimed he did not remember urinating on Card. Still, he admitted having four drinks at the airport.

The suit claims that since the drunken passenger was allowed to be seated, United exposed Card to “a serious health and safety risk.”

Card is suing United for negligence, assault, breach of contract, and emotional distress.

It’s truly disturbing that United Airlines allowed a passenger in such an altered state of mind to board the flight in the first place. But, perhaps what’s worse is that the crew chose to do nothing to help the victim.

It’s clear that United needs to start taking customer service seriously, unless the airline is OK with facing constant backlash and losing credibility.

Banner and thumbnail image credit: Reuters/Eduardo Munoz