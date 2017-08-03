5 Of The Most Damaging Things Trump Has Said To World Leaders

The transcripts of the leaked calls establish that President Donald Trump had controversial and at times cringe worthy conversations with world leaders.

President Donald Trump made several strange comments during his bid of presidency, and he didn’t stop while talking with world leaders from Australia and Mexico, according to the transcripts of their leaked phone calls published by Washington Post.

Here are five of the most shocking things the commander-in-chief said to Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, shortly after assuming office in January.

Trump bragged about his New Hampshire win to Mexican president, Peña Nieto

Trump claimed to Peña Nieto that he won the Granite State while referencing drugs and opioid epidemic coming across the border in to the country.

“We have the drug lords in Mexico that are knocking the hell out of our country,” Trump said to Peña Nieto. “They are sending drugs to Chicago, Los Angeles, and to New York. Up in New Hampshire — I won New Hampshire because New Hampshire is a drug-infested den — is coming from the southern border. So we have a lot of problems with Mexico farther than the economic problem.”

However, that was a lie; Trump had lost to the then democrat opponent Hillary Clinton by less than 1% in the general election.

Trump begged the Mexican president to stay mum over the border wall issue

“So what I would like to recommend is – if we are going to have continued dialogue – we will work out the wall,” Trump said. “They are going to say, ‘Who is going to pay for the wall, Mr. President?’ to both of us. And we should both say, ‘We will work it out.’ It will work out in the formula somehow. As opposed to you saying, ‘We will not pay’ and me saying, ‘we will not pay.’”

“If you are going to say that Mexico is not going to pay for the wall, then I do not want to meet with you guys anymore because I cannot live with that,” Trump added later.

He told Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull he couldn’t honor the resettlement deal

“I just called for a total ban on Syria and from many different countries from where there is terror,” Trump told Turnbull.

“And I am saying, boy that will make us look awfully bad,” he continued. “Here I am calling for a ban where I am not letting anybody in and we take 2,000 people. Really it looks like 2,000 people that Australia does not want, and I do not blame you, by the way, but the United States has become like a dumping ground.”

“This is going to kill me. I am the world’s greatest person that does not want to let people into the country,” said Trump insisting it would make him look bad if he accepts refugees in his country after his travel ban.

He said the refugees were bad because they didn’t help ‘local milk people’

At a point during his conversation, Trump reportedly expressed admiration for Australia’s refusal to allow refugees arriving on boats to reach its shores, saying it “is a good idea. We should do that too.” However, soon the conversation worsened.

And Trump said he hated refugees. “I hate taking these people,” he said. “I guarantee you they are bad. That is why they are in prison right now. They are not going to be wonderful people who go on to work for the local milk people” — an apparent reference to U.S. dairy farms.

Trump said refugees might turn into the next Boston bombers

The fight over the refugee deal continued as Trump compared them with Boston bombers. He said refugees entering U.S. need to be vetted vigorously because one of them could be the next Boston bomber, even though two of the bombers were from Russia.

"Does anybody know who these people are? Who are they? Where do they come from? Are they going to become the Boston bomber in five years? Or two years? Who are these people?"

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters, Carlos Barria