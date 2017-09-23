LeBron James defends Stephen Curry after President Trump withdrew the star athlete’s invitation to the White House (albeit after Curry already said he wouldn't go.)

President Donald Trump took his proverbial ball and went home after he went on a tweet rampage about professional athletes. It all culminated in Trump writing that the Golden State Warriors were no longer invited to the White House after star player Steph Curry, 29, said he did not want to attend.

On Friday, Trump said NFL players who protest during the national anthem should be sacked, suggested that football is declining because it is not as violent as it once was and seemed to disinvite the NBA champion Golden State Warriors from the traditional White House visit because of their star player Curry’s public opposition to him.

It is traditional for professional and collegiate sports teams to visit the White House after winning championships. Curry recently made it clear that he would not visit the White House, even though his team, the Golden State Warriors, won the 2017 NBA championship.

Curry said Friday that he didn't want to attend, saying he hoped to "inspire some change when it comes to what we tolerate in this country and what is accepted and what we turn a blind eye to."

“I don’t want to go. That’s the nucleus of my belief. If it was just me, it would be a pretty short conversation.”

Trump took to Twitter Saturday morning to rescind the invitation:

If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL,or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

A few hours after Trump rescinded his invitation to Curry and the Warriors, the NBA’s most recognizable star, LeBron James, rushed to Curry’s defense.

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

James later expressed his feelings on Trump's comments, "You look at him asking the NFL owners to get their players off the field because they're exercising their rights. That's not right."

"It’s not about dividing. We as American people need to come together even stronger.”

The Golden State Warriors responded in a statement Saturday saying they accept Trump's decision to revoke the invitation.

“President Trump has made it clear we’re not invited,” the team said in a statement.

Statement from the Golden State Warriors: pic.twitter.com/6kk6ofdu9X — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) September 23, 2017

Instead, the Warriors say they will travel to Washington, D.C., in February as an opportunity “to celebrate equality, diversity and inclusion.” Other D.C. elites are ready to welcome them.