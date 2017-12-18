‘Send Them Back To Africa’: Cop’s Wife Under Fire For Racist Comments

“Yep filthy n*****s!” Linda Deverso-Pakulis, the wife of Lt. Chip Pakulis of the Lee County Sheriff's Office, allegedly wrote. “Send them back to Africa!”

Florida @LeeSheriff cop’s wife posts racist remarks on Facebook about mall brawl video, claims she was hacked because Florida: “Filthy n*ggers! Send them back to Africa!” https://t.co/7mgOk6FUav pic.twitter.com/ia8p6HLUzu — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) December 19, 2017

When it comes to racist social media posts, one of the tried and true methods to avoid responsibility is to claim the account was hacked — and that’s exactly what the wife of a Florida sheriff’s deputy seems to be doing.

Linda Deverso-Pakulis, the wife of Lt. Chip Pakulis of the Lee County Sheriff's Office, recently came under fire for inflammatory comments on a the viral brawl video captured at the Edison Mall in Fort Myers. The graphic clip showed a group of African-American customers erupting into a fight during the busy holiday shopping season. At one point, a baby stroller was caught in the middle as a girl kicked another.

“Yep filthy n*****s! If they aren't killing each other in Lehigh then they are shopping and spending government money at the Edison! And they wonder why everyone picks on them? Watch the video! Send them back to Africa! World peace with then begin!”

Once the hateful comment began drawing attention, Deverso-Pakulis reportedly posted a message on a Facebook page listed under Lynda Gregory-Rachoza, claiming someone had hacked into her account.

“Late last night someone posted under my name comments regarding an altercation that took place at the Edison Mall,” the post read. “As a result I notified Facebook that my account was compromised and I deactivated the account at that time. I am appalled about the comments that were made, neither I nor my family share these beliefs. As a result of this, after today, I will be removing myself from social media.”

As the Naples Daily News reported, a review of Deverso-Pakulis social media page, which featured several photos of her husband in uniform, also showed several previous posts with racially insensitive comments.

Although the deputy’s wife has not responded to the controversy as of yet, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department has opened an internal review into the “racially inappropriate" remarks that may have been posted by the spouse of one of their employees.

“Initially [the remarks] appeared to be posted by the spouse of one of our LCSO employees. The Lee County Sheriff's Office immediately looked into the matter and it appears that that post was the result of a hacked Facebook account," Undersheriff Carmine Marceno said during a press conference. “Although there is no reason to believe any member, or even the wife of an agency member, had any involvement in placing this disgraceful language online, because of the nature of this incident, we are using an abundance of caution and we are conducting an internal review of this incident.”

Writer and civil rights activist Shaun King had the perfect response to Deverso-Pakulis’ hacking claim.

Racist white people get "hacked" more than anybody else in America. https://t.co/dCOPKM8N5B — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) December 19, 2017

Interestingly, several social media users agreed with him:

That’s their go to excuse ?? followed by deleted post and going private. And the part I love... the non apology. Goes a little like “if I offended anyone that was not my intent” ??????? — Steelers 11-3 (@EdSixBurgh) December 19, 2017

No one believes she got hacked though. It’s the trump lie culture. Wth. — Doug Munn (@WDMunn) December 19, 2017

She was spiritually hacked and it's not her fault she just needs to pray more and change up her passcode to keep the devil off her tablet. /s — sharpemcelroy (@sharpemcelroy) December 19, 2017

