Leslie Jones Accuses Beverly Hills Ritz-Carlton Of Racism

"Ghostbusters" star Leslie Jones, who is African-American, accused the Beverly Hills Ritz-Carlton of not liking black people after her stay over the weekend.

Comedian and actress Leslie Jones made a bold claim against the Ritz-Carlton luxury hotel company via Twitter.

After staying at the chain's Beverly Hills location while in Los Angeles to host the BET Awards, the “Ghostbusters” actress revealed she had "the worst" experience.

She didn’t go into any specific detail about why her stay was so unpleasant, but she did accuse the hotel of not liking black people.

Wow was such a great night at the BET awards. But then had THE WORST STAY @RitzCarlton DO NOT STAY THERE!! THEY DONT LIKE BLACK PEOPLE!! — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) June 26, 2017

The Ritz-Carlton’s official Twitter account responded to Jones, apologizing for the negative experience she had and offering to investigate whatever her issues were.

We’re very sorry to hear this. We pride ourselves on providing excellent service to all. Please DM us & we’ll look into this right away. — The Ritz-Carlton (@RitzCarlton) June 27, 2017

According to The Root, the hotel chain has been accused of mistreating black patrons in the past.

Apparently, back in 2015, a suspicious surcharge was added to Ritz-Carlton customers’ bill at the lobby bar that was marked as a “CIAA Service” fee. However, the CIAA basketball conference is a predominantly black event, made up of mostly Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

When customers questioned the fee, the Ritz-Carlton failed to address whether the same surcharge was added during similar events with mostly white guests.

Many people responded to Jones’s tweet, accusing her of being a diva and just trying to get free accommodations. However, she can obviously afford to stay there without having to bait them into giving her special treatment.

Dont be sorry, every story has 2 sides. I wonder what she was doing... partying maybe, being loud to make the other guest uncomfortable? — Cesar Losada (@icesarlosada) June 27, 2017

I'm sure you'll find a general misunderstanding that she is parlaying into a racial issue for attention. — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) June 27, 2017

No follow up? Seems strange, don't fall for it, she wants a free night! Tarnishes a good name for no good reason....too bad! 😕 — Julie Ann (@MayorOfSnark) June 27, 2017

Despite these people's opinions, without more context, no one can actually make an informed judgment call on whether there is truth to her claims.

In any case, a few other people of color chimed in to agree with Jones about receiving less than hospitable treatment from the Ritz-Carlton.

We got that same feeling when we stayed in Vail w/them. Had a problem they refused to correct. A Gold @MarriottRewards member treated badly! — Candace Walker (@Bellagospel) June 27, 2017