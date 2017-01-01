Letter Threatens Muslim Group With ‘Extermination, Rape, Torture’

The hateful letter threatened to exterminate Muslims, torture children, rape women, and burn places of worship.

Just hours before the New York chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-NY) received an award from the New York City Council for helping out hate crime victims, mobilizing against President Donald Trump's Muslim ban, and fighting for social justice, the civil rights organization's received a threatening note.

According to CAIR’s New York chapter, the letter threatened "extermination, torture and rape."

The hateful letter called for the torture of Muslim children and rape of Muslim women, and burning down mosques along with other graphic threats.

The group received this disturbing threat few hours after the Islamic Eid al-Fitr holiday.

CAIR-NY also mentioned the NYPD was investigating the letter as a potential hate crime.

"We are humbled by the recognition of the New York City Council for our civil rights work, and simultaneously determined to forge ahead despite the deplorable threat we received," said CAIR-NY Executive Director Afaf Nasher.

"This threat will not intimidate us or detract from our unshakeable resolve to ensure American Muslims and all targeted communities can practice their faith freely as ensured by our laws."

CAIR-NY Legal Director Albert Fox Cahn also expressed disappointment with the Islamophobic letter. "We're outraged to see our staff targeted, but we know we're just one of many other Muslim institutions that have been threatened or attacked in recent months," he said.

"This threat and the threats against other Muslim New Yorkers, show why recognition from the City Council is so vital to our mission. As long as our Muslim brothers and sisters are being attack, all New Yorkers must come together to vocally support their right to practice their faith. Despite this threat, we remain committed to the proposition that no New Yorker should have to choose between their religion and their safety, and we're honored to have the City Council recognize the importance of our work to make that a reality."

CAIR has been targeted before with such hate messages.

An Islamophobe from Oak Forest, Illinois was charged after leaving threatening messages for an official at the Chicago chapter of the organization on his personal phone line. “Hey, this is America calling.” “You are not welcome here. Take your f***ing s*** back to Syria. We will kill you. F*** Democrats. We will kill you. You are not welcome here. Get out. Take your f***ing Muslim law... Jesus Christ is the only God there is,” was the message in the voicemail.

The civil rights organization’s NY chapter said there was a 560 percent increase in anti-Muslim incidents in New York in 2016 compared to 2015. And the latest threat against CAIR’s NY chapter comes days after the Supreme Court partially unblocked Trump's travel ban on visitors' from six Muslim countries.

The country's largest Muslim advocacy group also mentioned the hateful note appears to have been sent from the United Kingdom. It had similarities to recent threats against a mosque in Manhattan. According to police, the letter received last week by Masjid Manhattan threatened a massacre "on a scale never seen before."

