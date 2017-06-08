'LIAR': The New York Daily News' Front Page Calls Out Trump

One day after James Comey's testimony, the New York Daily News released a stunning front page that President Donald Trump is sure to detest.

The New York Daily News gave the world a preview of its Friday front page on Twitter and it does not mince words: "LIAR" is printed in bold capital letters across President Donald Trump's face.

The strong message is in no doubt reference to former FBI Director James Comey's statement on Thursday in which he called the White House claims that his agency was demoralized and disgruntled by his lackluster leadership as "lies, plain and simple." It also calls out the Trump administration's reputation for having a tenuous grip on the truth at best. In the background of it all, the paper forces its readers to ask themselves some very serious questions.

Who do we believe, Trump or Comey? After we decide that, how does the nation move forward?

The testimony is a case of "he said, he said" at its core, but the parties involved both have very different skeletons in their closet. While Comey threw presidential candidate Hillary Clinton under the bus in 2016 in a questionable move that indicates a serious lapse in judgment at the least, Trump is a persistent liar with a long and colorful history of embellishments and falsehoods. To believe Trump's tweet that Comey is a liar is to believe that the former FBI Director spent months fabricating a grand lie as part of a treasonous plot to take down the president of the United States. To believe Comey is to believe what the facts already show: Trump lies, with no shame, about everything. Why would this time be any different?

The New York Daily News doesn't seem to think it it is. What do you think?