Liberty University Grads Returning Diplomas To Protest Trump Support

The protest comes after LU President Jerry Falwell Jr. defended President Donald Trump by saying he "doesn't have racist bone in his body."

In order to protest their alma mater's official - and unwavering - support of President Donald Trump's bigotry, some Liberty University graduates plan to return their diplomas.

The decision comes after the evangelical school's President Jerry Falwell Jr. praised Trump even after he defended white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia.

While appearing on ABC's "This Week," Falwell Jr. downplayed the outrageousness of Trump's blatant sympathy for white supremacists by saying the president "doesn't say what's politically correct."

"He says what is in his heart, what he believes," he added. "Sometimes that gets him in trouble. He does not have a racist bone in his body. I know him well."

Read More Trump To Liberty University Graduates: Critical Thinking Is Useless

Falwell Jr.'s unflinching support of Trump is nothing new. He stood by Trump even after several women accused Trump of sexual misconduct.

At the time, Falwell Jr.'s reasoning for backing Trump for president, despite the accusations, was that the country wasn't "electing a pastor.”

So, Falwell Jr. is, essentially, as sexist and racist as Trump himself, which is why nearly 300 members have joined a "Return your diploma to LU" effort on Facebook.

"Falwell not only failed to condemn these things which are patently against the religion he and LU claim, but continued to cheer on Trump and his administration," reads the closed group's description.

"In doing so, he has placed himself squarely in support of the kinds of ideology that were expressed by the protesters brought to Charlottesville by Jason Kessler."

On Sept. 5, 2017, some former LU graduates will return their diplomas (via USPS) Falwell Jr.'s office.