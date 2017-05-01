Life-Saving Surgery Of 2YO On Hold Due To Dad's Probation Violation

“Dad making a mistake shouldn't affect what he wants to do with our son. They're making this about Dad. It's about our 2-year-old son.”

Toddler denied kidney transplant from 100% match dad because of probation violation https://t.co/v7XK5WuYgt pic.twitter.com/PYt9adpgNj — 10News WTSP (@10NewsWTSP) October 13, 2017

A life-saving kidney procedure of two-year-old Georgia boy is delayed after the hospital learned that his father, the only 100 percent donor match, spent time in jail because for violating probation.

A.J. Burgess was born prematurely with no working kidney. He was supposed to receive an organ from his father, Anthony Dickerson, at Emory Hospital in Atlanta. However, the surgery was postponed and the hospital said it was “reassessing” the planned treatment.

Dickerson has had several run-ins with the law. He was arrested in September on probation violence and was later charged with possessing a firearm. He was arrested again last month just days before the transplant was scheduled.

The hospital at first said once Dickerson got out of jail, they would go ahead with the planned surgery. However, once he walked out of jail, the hospital changed its plans.

Authorities at the hospital not only changed their tone but also asked him for proof that he was complying with his parole officer for the next three months before going ahead with the surgery.

“The Living Donor Transplant Team at Emory has asked Mr. Dickerson for evidence of compliance from his parole officer for the next three months. We will re-evaluate Mr. Dickerson in January 2018 after receipt of his completed documentation,” the hospital said in a letter.

Parents of the 2-year-old were heartbroken by the news.

“What do he got to do with the mistakes I made? Nothing,” said Dickerson.

The boy’s mother, Carmella Burgess, said, “It's about my son. He's been through a lot. It's like we've been waiting on this. And Dad making a mistake shouldn't affect what he wants to do with our son. They're making this about Dad. It's about our 2-year-old son.”

“The lady said we need your parole information and your probation info. He said 'why?' We need you to be on good behavior for three to four months before you can give your son the kidney. And January 2018 we will think about re-evaluating you basically,” she further said.

A.J.’s mother is afraid that 2018 might be too late for him as he now weighs only 25 pounds and his surgery is even more urgent because he recently suffered a stroke.

It is unfortunate that a 2-year-old boy is punished for the sins of his father. It is really sad to learn that the innocent boy is fighting for his life but the hospital is more concerned about his donor’s behavior and criminal record.

The hospital threatening the life of a two-year old with this barbaric application of red tape is Emory in Atlanta https://t.co/P7pIznB3BK — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 14, 2017

This 2-year-old boy in #Atlanta, #Georgia was denied a kidney from his father because his father violated parole: https://t.co/xpSAdkR2fG — Rickey Smiley (@RickeySmiley) October 15, 2017

Collateral consequence of a conviction I never considered: Your child gets denied a kidney transplant. Only in the USA. https://t.co/YYOVVZKQX3 — Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) October 14, 2017

I deeply, sincerely hope we see the hospital falling all over itself apologizing for this cruelty tomorrow. https://t.co/AfqQQbw6Gs — Elizabeth Picciuto (@epicciuto) October 14, 2017

Thumbnail Credits: Reuters, Brian Snyder