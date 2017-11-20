Second Woman Comes Forward With Groping Allegations Against Al Franken

“I felt gross. It'd be like being walking through the mall and some random person grabbing your butt,” recalled Lindsay Menz. “You just feel gross.”

Mere days after Leeann Tweeden, a radio broadcaster, accused Minnesota Sen. Al Franken of touching her breasts while she slept and forcing a kiss on her in 2006 when they were preparing to perform before U.S. troops in the Middle East, another woman has come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against the Democrat.

Lindsay Menz, who is now 33-year-old and lives in Texas, told CNN Franken grabbed her butt as she posed for a photo with him at the Minnesota State Fair in 2010 – two years after he was elected to Senate.

She recalled meeting several elected officials, politicians and celebrities as they stopped by a local radio booth that her father’s business was sponsoring.

Her husband Jeremy Menz, who was with her when they spotted Franken stop by their booth, took out his phone to take a photo of the two, though he did not see where the senator’s hand went behind her wife’s back.

“It wasn't around my waist. It wasn't around my hip or side. It was definitely on my butt,” the woman told the network, adding he “pulled me in really close, like awkward close, and as my husband took the picture, he put his hand full-fledged on my rear. It was wrapped tightly around my butt cheek… I was like, oh my God, what's happening.”

Menz, who decided to share her experience after reading Tweeden’s story, said the incident lasted for about four seconds and she told her parents and husband about it right away.

“He reached around her and kind of pulled her into him,” said Jeremy Menz. “He pulled her in and pushed his head against her head. It was over pretty quick.”

Menz’s father was also present at the booth.

“I felt gross. It'd be like being walking through the mall and some random person grabbing your butt. You just feel gross. Like ew, I want to wash that off of me,” Menz continued. “I was upset. I wasn't happy about it in the least. He was already gone and I wasn't going to confront him. But yeah – I was in shock, really.”

Meanwhile, Franken, who apologized for groping Tweeden, told CNN he did not remember taking the photo with Menz.

“I take thousands of photos at the state fair surrounded by hundreds of people, and I certainly don’t remember taking this picture,” Franken said. “I feel badly that Ms. Menz came away from our interaction feeling disrespected.”

Franken issued two separate apologies after Tweeden posted the photo that showed Franken touching her inappropriately. Though the radio broadcaster said she accepted his apology, her revelation sparked an intense backlash against the Democrat. In fact, even President Donald Trump, a self-confessed groper who has ironically remained silent on appalling pedophilia and sexual abuse allegations against Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore, also took to Twitter to bash Franken.

Thumbnail / Banner : Reuters, Craig Lassig