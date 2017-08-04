Little Girl Dies Months After Being Dared To Drink Boiling Water

The 8-year-old Florida girl underwent a tracheotomy after drinking the scorching water, which left her with chronic respiratory problems and loss of hearing.

Back in March family members dared the 8 year old to drink boiling hot water from a cup.

An 8-year-old girl suffered a tragic death after drinking boiling water through a straw thanks to a terrible prank.

Ki’ari Pope was pronounced dead at a Florida hospital after complaining to her mother’s boyfriend that she could not breathe Sunday night, The Root reports.

The little girl’s health was on a downward spiral since an incident back in March when her cousin dared her to drink boiling water through a straw. She severely burned her mouth and throat, causing her to need a tracheotomy which left her deaf and suffering from chronic respiratory issues.

Following the devastating incident, the Florida Department of Children and Family (DCF) records determined that the young girl was “medically compromised,” meaning her immune system was incredibly weak.

Sadly, investigations conducted by state authorities discovered Pope may have endured abuse and neglect throughout her entire life, leading up to this point. At least nine other allegations of abuse involving Ki’ari were uncovered, according to the Palm Beach Post.

“The loss of this child is truly devastating and our condolences go out to all those who loved her,” DCF Secretary Mike Carroll said in a statement Wednesday. “We have opened a child death investigation to examine the circumstances surrounding her death and will deploy a Critical Incident Rapid Response Team to review all interactions this family has had with Florida’s child welfare system. “We will also continue to work closely with law enforcement to support their continued efforts.”

Pope’s mother has set up a GoFundMe account for her daughter's funeral expenses. At the time of writing, the campaign had reached $3,300 of its $10,000 goal. However, a few commenters have left remarks on the page criticizing the mother for allegedly neglecting her daughter all these years and now using her death to ask for “handouts.”

“Shame on you having the nerve to ask for handouts. If you weren't such a terrible parent maybe this wouldn't have happened,” wrote Jessica Danza. “How many times was cps at your house over the years for this poor girl? You don't deserve a dime. The Department of Children and Families said the agency received multiple reports between 2009 and 2017 involving the girl and her family. You are one sick woman.”

Commenter Michelle Thompson echoed Danza’s sentiments.

“I'm so very sorry for this sweet girl's passing, however you should let everyone know that you have been investigated several times over several years for neglecting her & NOT supervising her. Stop playing on people's sympathy & face the fact that she would be alive if you were doing your job as a mother,” Thompson wrote.

Regardless of her mother’s actions, the child was innocent and deserves a nice funeral service and burial. We can only hope that donations from the GoFundMe campaign will actually contribute to Pope being laid to rest gracefully.

