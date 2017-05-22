Locals Offer Shelter To Stranded Concertgoers With #RoomForManchester

The locals in Manchester are offering free car rides, spare beds, couches and meals to those displaced by the deadly blast at an Ariana Grande concert.

A deadly attack killed at least 19 and injured more than 50 at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, United Kingdom. As several witnesses claimed, the explosion occurred outside the Manchester Arena shortly after the singer wrapped up her final performance for the night, causing a wave of panic among concertgoers who scrambled to evacuate the venue.

While the police are still investigating the blast, the residents of the affected city are coming together to help those who are stranded or displaced because of the tragedy. Since authorities have cancelled all trains in and out of Manchester Victoria station as a security measure, locals are offering free car rides, spare beds, couches, meals and floor spaces to those in need.

People soon begin using hashtag #RoomForManchester, asking people to contact them if they have nowhere else to go. Even Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham sent out a tweet alerting people about this act of kindness.

If you are stranded in the area you can also follow #RoomForManchester where hotels and local people of our great city are offering refuge https://t.co/yaRwKMGwzV — Mayor Andy Burnham (@MayorofGM) May 23, 2017

Scores of people took to Twitter, sharing their locations and even offering to come and pick people up.

There's a spare room at mine in Levenshulme if anyone's stranded and needs it #RoomForManchester @ me. — Bethany Black (@BeffernieBlack) May 23, 2017

If there is anyone that needs transport in #Manchester I have 3 spaces in my car and can help if needed #roomforManchester ???? — Danny Beard (@thedannybeard) May 23, 2017

If need somewhere to stay in Manchester DM me #roomformanchester — Charlie Ingall (@CharlieIngall) May 23, 2017

If you need a safe place our home is open for you #roomforManchester — Hollie-jay Bowes (@jolliehaybowes) May 23, 2017

A large sofa and a fair amount of floor space if anybody needs a place to stay just south of the city centre. #RoomforManchester — Matthew Cooper (@c00perM) May 23, 2017

Taxis in Manchester are offering FREE rides home for anyone stuck in the Manchester Arena area. Let your friends/family know. — azy (@azymanzur) May 22, 2017

Any parents with children at wythenshawe hospital who need a place to stay or a cuppa we're 10 mins away by car. DM me #roomformanchester — Austen Kay (@austenkay) May 23, 2017

Might have missed the boat, but for anyone stranded, I've got at least one #roomformanchester and I'll even cook a decent breakfast — Jack Foster (@JKFoster) May 23, 2017

#RoomForManchester I can drive up to four people anywhere and also have a comfy home in Bury for anyone who needs it and I can collect you! — Phil Thomas-Stanley (@philthomas1) May 23, 2017

In a time of tragedy, this generous and beautiful gesture is a reminder there is still some humanity left in the world.

#RoomForManchester is a heartwarming hashtag in the midst of such sadness and devastation. #ManchesterArena pic.twitter.com/QrBpXzBSE9 — Simon Ostler (@SimonOstler) May 23, 2017

The #roomformanchester hashtag is restoring my faith a bit in humanity — Mark Ortega (@MarkEOrtega) May 23, 2017

Loving the outreach from the entire #Manchester community for those who are stuck without a place to stay, check out #RoomForManchester ?? — Lauren Marsh (@LMarshMusic) May 23, 2017

When terrorism makes you question humanity, look to the heroes. In Manchester thousands are rushing to aid those in need. #RoomForManchester — Jack Slater (@Jack_Slater) May 23, 2017

If it is terrorism, then it is cowardice, and it won't change us, it won't win. Check out #RoomForManchester - people reacting with love. — Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) May 23, 2017

If you want to remember what humanity is, click #RoomForManchester. Massive respect to them all. — Despa Robinson (@DespaRobinson) May 23, 2017

#RoomForManchester is beautiful. From shelter, to sharing phone chargers, to giving rides home. This is what humanity stands for. #RiseUp — Rosana Petrucci (@rosanapetrucci) May 23, 2017

@long_alix reading the #roomformanchester tweets from thousands of miles away and this reminds me there is good in the world — Courtney Craig (@CourtLC77) May 23, 2017

Prime Minister Theresa May said the incident was being treated as a terrorist attack. If confirmed, it would be the deadliest militant assault in Britain since four British Muslims killed 52 people in suicide bombings on London's transport system in July 2005.

“We are working to establish the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack,” she said in a statement. “All our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those who have been affected.”

Manchester Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said police were working with counter-terrorism police and intelligence agencies but gave no further details on their investigation.