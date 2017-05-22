© Reuters

Locals Offer Shelter To Stranded Concertgoers With #RoomForManchester

The locals in Manchester are offering free car rides, spare beds, couches and meals to those displaced by the deadly blast at an Ariana Grande concert.

Ariana Grande

A deadly attack killed at least 19 and injured more than 50 at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, United Kingdom. As several witnesses claimed, the explosion occurred outside the Manchester Arena shortly after the singer wrapped up her final performance for the night, causing a wave of panic among concertgoers who scrambled to evacuate the venue.

While the police are still investigating the blast, the residents of the affected city are coming together to help those who are stranded or displaced because of the tragedy.  Since authorities have cancelled all trains in and out of Manchester Victoria station as a security measure, locals are offering free car rides,  spare beds, couches, meals and floor spaces to those in need.

People soon begin using hashtag #RoomForManchester, asking people to contact them if they have nowhere else to go. Even Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham sent out a tweet alerting people about this act of kindness.

Scores of people took to Twitter, sharing their locations and even offering to come and pick people up.

In a time of tragedy, this generous and beautiful gesture is a reminder there is still some humanity left in the world.

Prime Minister Theresa May said the incident was being treated as a terrorist attack. If confirmed, it would be the deadliest militant assault in Britain since four British Muslims killed 52 people in suicide bombings on London's transport system in July 2005.

“We are working to establish the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack,” she said in a statement. “All our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those who have been affected.”

Manchester Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said police were working with counter-terrorism police and intelligence agencies but gave no further details on their investigation.

