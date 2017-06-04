© Reuters

Here’s How Londoners Showed Heroism And Bravery In The Face Of Terror

"I was shouting at everybody, just get away from the area, stay back, just run the other way. There were a good few hundred people out there."

A brave taxi driver, from London, has come forward saying that when a suspected terror attack unfolded in the London Bridge area, he tried to run down the three attackers in moments of frenzied courage.

"I thought, 'I'm gonna try and hit him, I'm gonna try and knock him down'," the man, identified only as Chris, told LBC.

"I spun the cab round, I was about to ram one of them, but he side-stepped and three police officers came running towards them with their batons drawn."

The taxi driver then tried to warn pedestrians and others to not go towards that area, informing them of the possible terror attack.

"I was shouting at everybody, just get away from the area, stay back, just run the other way. There were a good few hundred people out there," he added.

As an eyewitness, the driver also remembers the moment the attackers arrived at the spot of the attack, and their desperate, quick movements.

"He's veered across the road towards the right hand of where Southwark Cathedral is and rammed it where the steps are. They've jumped out of the van and started stabbing people randomly. There was a scattering of people."

However, the hero was unfortunately not successful. The attackers stabbed random, innocent pedestrians leaving 7 dead and 48 wounded.

And this was just one instance. More London residents, yet again, showed heroism and resilience in the face of terrorism.

Another taxi driver, Aksha Patel, told news channels of a heroic female passenger who saved around 20 lives by using her body to barricade a restaurant door to stop one of the terror suspects from entering.

Meanwhile, Sikhs opened their temples to all those affected by the tragic incident, offering food and shelter.

Other residents also offered help and assistance:

