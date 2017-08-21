In Effort To Curb Emissions, London Buses Will Run On Coffee

London buses already make use of waste-based biofuels, but now, some of its buses will also run on a product widely consumed in the British capital.

We all know coffee is what the world runs on, so much so that even London buses are now being powered by the tasty caffeinated beverage.

The technology firm bio-bean has produced a biofuel made from a blend of coffee waste taken from coffee shops and instant coffee factories, as well as diesel, that is being added to London’s public transport fuel supply. That means that, in no time, London’s buses will be running on caffeine — just like the city's users.

Read More Palestinian Students Build Solar Power Car To Combat Fuel Shortage

This measure is part of Transport for London’s ongoing efforts to improve air quality by using biofuels.

In order to reduce transport emissions, the use of coffee as biofuel may also help to prevent waste, as the product is developed from used coffee grounds.

And while the city’s buses already make use of fuel extracted from other waste products, such as cooking oil and fat taken from meat processing, often referred as tallow, London residents create about 200,000 tons of coffee waste each year. By using this product as a biofuel, the city is sure to have enough material to power its 9,500 buses.

According to researchers behind this fuel, a bus would require just over 2.55 million cups of coffee to run for a whole year.

To bio-bean founder, Arthur Kay, this is just the beginning.

“It's a great example of what can be done when we start to re-imagine waste as an untapped resource,” he told reporters.

Hopefully, this and other similar efforts to turn waste into fuel will catch on in different parts of the globe.

In the United States, where people consume 400 million cups of coffee per day, coffee waste could be a huge source of fuel for our public transit services. Unfortunately, our current administration may not be too interested in helping support alternative energy sources.