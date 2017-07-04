Republican Congressman Talks About Homeland Security In Auschwitz

Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum reacted to the congressman's video, saying the former gas chamber “is not a stage.” It’s a place for “mournful silence."

You are not supposed to use former concentration camps as a platform to discuss politics. Period.

One Republican congressman, however, didn't bother to pay heed to this fact when he filmed himself inside Auschwitz to talk about homeland security.

Yes, you read that right.

In a bizarre video, posted online to mark Independence Day, Rep. Clay Higgins (La.) talked about how thousands of people were incinerated inside the former gas chamber at the Nazi concentration camp in Poland and then, for some odd reason, started to discuss how U.S. should work on being "invincible."

"This is why homeland security must be squared away, why our military must be invincible," says Higgins, who serves on the House Homeland Security Committee. "The world's a smaller place now than it was in World War II. The United States is more accessible to terror like this, horror like this."

"It's hard to walk away from the gas chambers and ovens without a very sober feeling of commitment -- unwavering commitment," he added. "To make damn sure that the United States of America is protected from the evils of the world."

It goes without saying that entire idea behind the video was not only stupid, it was also very disrespectful.

Consequently, Higgins drew a lot of criticism and rightfully so.

Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum called out Higgins in a tweet, saying Auschwitz was "not a stage" but a place where there should be “mournful silence."

Everyone has the right to personal reflections. However, inside a former gas chamber, there should be mournful silence. It's not a stage. https://t.co/AN5aA1bYEU — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) July 4, 2017

The account also tweeted of the entrance to a building in Auschwitz with a sign requesting visitors to maintain silence.